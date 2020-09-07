Police report, 7/9/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Henry Ericson Brannen, 38, East Main Street – theft by taking motor vehicle.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Vianca Lucille Jones, 30, Mincey Street, Metter – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/damage to property.

▲ Cornelious Lavorn Woodley, 43, Ogeechee Road, Savannah – simple battery/family violence.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Julius Tyshawn Carter, 19, Lanier Drive – criminal trespass.

▲ Johnny Lee Polan, 40, East Main Street – financial transaction card fraud, felony probation violation.

▲ Jashawn Tywon Carter, 18, Lanier Drive – criminal trespass.

▲ Earick Terrell Henry, 21, John Paul Avenue – two counts felony probation violation.

▲ Brandice Leigh Smith, 40, Paul Smith Road, Brooklet – simple battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Diante Markel Cody, 27, Wilds Road, Augusta – wanted person.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CLIFTON ROAD – Deputies responded twice to the area for a criminal trespass complaint and an issue with an ungovernable child.

▲ BRIDGEPORT DRIVE – Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

▲ LAKEVIEW ROAD – Deputies responded to a reported criminal trespass incident.

▲ BRENDA ROAD/LAKE COLLINS – A man said he sent his juvenile daughter out to check an aluminum johnboat and they discovered a boat motor had been stolen.

▲ CHAMPION BOULEVARD – Deputies responded to a reported burglary and motor vehicle theft.

▲ OLD THORN POND ROAD – A man and woman argued over a missing check. She said he tried to goad her to hit him so he could hit her back, and said his bipolar medication wasn’t working. The man admitted the argument but denied trying to make the woman hit him.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ No new incident reports posted Wednesday. Police investigated three traffic accidents Tuesday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and five traffic warning and assisted no motorists Tuesday.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Officers assisted Statesboro Police with a domestic dispute call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – -two calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 47 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – five calls.

▲ Laurens County 911 – one call.

▲ Westwood Nursing Home – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one fire call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call, five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon