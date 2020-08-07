Police report, 7/8/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Greta Andora Crawford, 51, Cotton Avenue – simple battery against a police officer, public intoxication, obstruction, parole violation.

▲ Christopher Ray James, 40, Terrell Drive – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

▲ Jasmine Monique Jinks, 19, Woodland Drive – aggravated assault/family violence.

▲ Demetrius Morris Randall, 40, East Main Street – disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, obstruction.

▲ Randy Lee Williams, 60, West Jones Avenue – battery/family violence.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Tony McNeal, 60, Highway 301 South – pointing a gun at another, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

▲ Valerie Palmer, 63, Benson Road, Brooklet – battery/family violence.

▲ Randell Keyshon Waltower, 24, Pineview Lane, Hephzibah – 2nd-degree forgery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ David Warren Donaldson, 58, Claudia Street, Portal – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Ellison Louis Hans, 21, Booster Boulevard – speeding, DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Tyjanara Angelic Lanier, 19, Statesboro Place Circle – failure to obey traffic control device; windshield /wiper violation; DUI/less safe/drugs; DUI/child endangerment.

▲ Angela Denise Myers, 54, Hwy. 152, Cobbtown – DUI/less safe/drugs, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Mark Welton Rocker, 30, Lanier Drive – DUI/refused test, failure to maintain lane.

▲ April Suzanne Tuten, 36, Excalibur Court – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, speeding, open container.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ POJO’S/HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A man reported missing from South Carolina was found, out of gas and saying he was lost. His family was contacted and were coming to pick him up, deputies reported. The man denied an offer to be checked by EMS.

▲ P.W. CLIFTON ROAD – Deputies responded to a reported theft by conversion incident.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Deputies responded to a report of someone pointing a gun at another. A man was arrested.

▲ HIGHWAY 119 – A woman complained about a neighbor cutting grass on a path that was on her side of the property. She told deputies she did not want him on her property because he “creeped her out.”

▲ GLAZEBROOKE AVENUE – Deputies responded to a reported burglary, the second in the area in a matter of days.

▲ HOME ROAD – A woman, calling from somewhere other than her home, told deputies her ex-boyfriend was at her house and she did not want him there. She said he threatened to harm himself, but the man told deputies he only said that to get her attention. Deputies informed the man he was not wanted at the property.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ INMAN LANE – A dispute occurred when a man’s friend was reportedly rude to and threatened the man’s wife.

▲ FLETCHER DRIVE – A man said an argument with his children’s mother turned physical. There were no arrests.

▲ WOODLAND DRIVE – A man said a woman removed his car stereo and thew it on the ground.

▲ ROUNDTREE STREET – A woman said her children’s father entered her home and caused damage.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE – A man was arrested after a woman said he struck her several times.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Someone reported a petty theft.



▲ ELM STREET – Am intoxicated woman with an active warrant was arrested after striking a police officer.

▲ SOUTH MULBERRY STREET – A person was arrested on simple battery charges after an altercation.

▲ ROBIN HOOD TRAIL/LITTLE JOHN COURT – Police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warning and assisted no motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 29 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – nine calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 18 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 46 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Excelsior EMC – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Northland Cable – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – two calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, one first responder call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – nine medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon