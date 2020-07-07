Police report, 7/7/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Eric Demetrius Jeff, 44, Town Center Drive, Jupiter, Fla. — speeding; open container; DUI/less safe; purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana; possession of a schedule I controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession/use of a drug-related object; theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Tony McNeal, 60, Highway 301 South — pointing or aiming a gun at another.

▲ Brian Michael O’Donnell, 28, Stambuk Lane — second-degree criminal damage to property.

▲ Willie Arthur Palmer, 72, Wilson Road, Brooklet — simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jeffrey Maurice Anderson, 31, Lanier Drive — DUI/less safe, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, suspended license, theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Desmond Aaron Davis, 23, South Mulberry Street — simple battery.

▲ Emerson Bernard Raymond, 54, Best Street — failure to yield for emergency vehicle, fleeing/attempt to elude.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Anthony Rashad Fieldings, 18, Orpha Lane, Apola, Fla. — speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Avery Cason Herrin, 22, Hollow Oak Court — DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Maresea Lynnette Johnson, 44, Howard Avenue, Rincon — improper U-turn, improper backing, DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ Kimberly Marie Laretta, 35, Maple Drive, Twin City — DUI/less safe/drugs, suspended license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession/use of a drug-related object, headlights violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WOODLAND DRIVE — Police are investigating an aggravated assault involving a knife.

▲ MARSHAM DRIVE — A woman said she thought her wifi was hacked.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for trying to leave without paying for almost $500 in consumables and lawn items.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BECKY DRIVE — Deputies served a unwanted person with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ STAMBUK LANE — Someone reported criminal damage to property.

▲ GLAZEBROOK AVENUE — Deputies responded to a burglary that had already occurred.

▲ DRIFTWOOD DRIVE — Someone reported a domestic dispute.

▲ MARTIN SWINSON ROAD — A man said his former roommate broke a PlayStation using a butter knife.

▲ TREVOR LANE — A man reported the theft of a dog and kennel from his porch.

▲ MALLARD POND ROAD — Someone complained of being harassed on social media.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued four traffic citations and 12 traffic warnings and assisted no motorists.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Someone reported an entering auto incident.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Thursday, three calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Thursday, 34 calls Friday, 23 calls Saturday, 21 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriffs Office — four calls Thursday, six calls Friday, one call Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Thursday, three calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Thursday, three calls Friday, six calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — five calls Thursday, seven calls Friday, six calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls Thursday, four calls Friday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — three calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Thursday, 30 calls Friday, 36 calls Saturday, 33 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — eight calls Thursday, two calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Thursday, four calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Thursday, two calls Friday, one call Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — two calls Friday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Thursday, two calls Friday, one call Sunday.





Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — two accident calls, one fire call, two first-responder calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — five accident calls, four first-responder calls, 35 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — five accident calls, one rescue call, 27 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call, one first-responder call, 25 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one first-responder call, seven medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one coroner call, seven medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — one coroner call, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — one first-responder call, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — three medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Thursday, 45 calls Friday, 55 calls Saturday, 27 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Thursday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Thursday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Thursday, one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — five calls Thursday, 12 calls Friday, four calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Thursday.

▲ Sumter County, S.C. 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Richmond County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ CHAMPS — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon