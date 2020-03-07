Police report, 7/3/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Brandon Matthew Weyrauch, 29, Conley Street, Portal — identity theft/fraud.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tanner Bailey Honnerlaw, 20, Creekside Way, Metter — speeding, failure to signal turn or lane change, following too closely, open container, DUI/less safe.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BEAVER CREEK ROAD — Someone reported private property damage.

▲ ROUGH RIDER ROAD — Deputies responded to a felony theft.

▲ VICTORY CHURCH LANE — Deputies issued a criminal trespass warning to an unwanted person.

▲ HIGHWAY 67/TOBACCO ROAD — A man found a motorcycle hidden in his property. It was registered to one man but another showed up and claimed it, although he had no bill of sale. He said he hid the motorcycle because the battery died. Deputies told him he needed to provide a bill of sale to the sheriff.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

▲ Portal Fire Department — one brush/grass fire.

▲ Register Fire Department — two miscellaneous fire calls, two fire alarms.

▲ Nevils Fire Department — one woods fire.

▲ Bay District Fire Department — no calls

▲ Stillson Fire Department — one medical call, one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Brooklet Fire Department — two medical calls, one miscellaneous fire call, two fire alarm calls, one brush/grass fire, one structure fire, one woods fire, one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield Fire Department — no calls.

▲ Clito Fire Department — no calls.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CONE HOMES — Someone reported property damage.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Officers responded to a domestic dispute that was verbal in nature.

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE — Officers responded to a child custody dispute.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD — A woman and her brother engaged in a physical fight. There were no charges filed.

▲ STAMBUK LANE — A woman said her boyfriend broke her vehicle’s key fob.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers responded to no calls on the Statesboro GSU campus Wednesday.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call.

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office — eight calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — three accident calls, four first-responder calls, one rescue call, 26 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — four medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls.

▲ Air Evac — one call.

▲ Effingham County 911 — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



