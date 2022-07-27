Police report, 7/28/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Ethan Christopher Gardner, 17, Hillsboro Lake Road, Hillsboro — Two charges contributing to the delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Elizabeth Ann Lott, 32, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — Elder abuse exploitation/infliction of pain to deprive essential services to a disabled or elderly person, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Emilio Dajai Moguel, 19, Bird Road — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Antuan Maurice Williams, 31, Tannery Lane — Possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, two charges of purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, reckless conduct.

▲ Dee’tra Meeshay Williams, 28, Cedar Ave., Claxton — Simple battery.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Bettina Michelle Blakely, 54, Bellevue Road, Dublin — Criminal trespass.

▲ Henry Joiner, 61, College St. — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, criminal trespass.

▲ Clifton Thomas Moore, 43, Sweetheart Lane — Criminal trespass, stalking/family violence.

▲ Dontarius Jamez Thompson, 21, Fox Hunters Road, Sylvania — Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Mark Alexander Bergstrom, 20, Wyndham Woods Drive, Powder Springs — Interference with government property, criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Gerald Morgan Brown, 47, Dasher Landing, Blitchton — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Joseph Theron Hughes, 46, Payne Road, Pembroke — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Victoria Danielle Moyer, 20, Powell Pond Road, Aiken, SC — DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Douglas John Struyk, 58, Penny Court, Hawthorne, NJ — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Tarrance Lamonz Turner, 39, Johnson St. — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SILVER LEAF COURT — Complainant said when he returned with his family from vacation, he noticed the furniture in his yard had been moved around. He said he believes he knows who did it due to a previous situation and asked if the person could be given a criminal trespass warning. Upon making contact with the person in question, she said she did not move the furniture and she was served with a criminal trespass warning. She said she would not go near the property.

▲ STATE ROAD 46 — Complainant said he dropped his wallet while filling up at a convenience store. He said he found out about his missing wallet when Capitol One sent him a text about a suspicious charge. He described the wallet as blue and grey with World of Warcraft on it. He said there was $180, miscellaneous credit and debit cards and his drivers license.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Monday; 29 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Five calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Monday; 31 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Monday; 11 calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one rescue call and 35 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 28 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls, one first-responder call and 11 medical calls Monday; three medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Monday; eight medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 40 calls Monday; 47 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Tuesday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Monday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Monday.

▲ Language Line — One call Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy