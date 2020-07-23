Police report, 7/24/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jacob Ryan Harville, 29, Milgen Road, Columbus — theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, felony probation violation, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▲ Richard Lee Strickland, 21, Woodcliff Drive, Savannah — possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, giving false information.

▲ Willie Brenard Farley, 41, Pamela Way — fleeing/attempt to elude, obstruction, suspended license, simple battery.

▲ Daniel Corvette Powell, 31, F.E. Beasley Road, Claxton — possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime, tag lights violation.

▲ Michael Ernest Warnell, 38, Violet Drive, Ellabell — obscured tag, use of license plate with intent to conceal, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — A woman said her ex-boyfriend made fake Instagram pages, pretending to be her, and constantly called her. She blocked his pages and numbers but he keeps using new ones, and is doing the same thing on Twitter, she said.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A woman said a child in the apartment complex scratched her car.

In a separate case, an employee of DW Yellow Cab reported a woman did not pay in full for services provided.

▲ BERMUDA RUN APARTMENTS — A person who was not on the apartment lease agreement was served with a criminal trespass warning.

In a separate case, someone reported a wallet with $100 and identification lost or stolen.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A woman reported $149 lost or stolen.

▲ CONE STREET — A person placed under arrest for other charges was “uncooperative” upon being handcuffed and placed in a patrol car. They were then charged additionally with interference with government property as well as obstruction.

▲ CHANDLER HEIGHTS APARTMENTS — A woman said an unknown person damaged a sliding glass door to her apartment.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ DRY BRANCH VILLAGE — A woman said she went to another residence to ask her roommate to come home and do the dishes she left dirty. The two women argued and a man interfered, pushing the complainant off a porch. Deputies learned the man had an outstanding warrant for Bulloch County but did not take him to jail due to the COVID pandemic.

▲ VARIOUS LOCATIONS — People at the following locations reported lost or stolen vehicle tags: Sweetbriar Trail, Edenfield Lane, P.W. Clifton Road and Middleground Plantation Drive.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and two traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — eight calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — two calls.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — one accident call and 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — one coroner call and eight medical calls.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls.

▲ Air Evac — two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls.

▲ Georgia Power — one call.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon