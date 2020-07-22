Police report, 7/22/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ No arrests reported Monday.



INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – A man reported lawn equipment stolen off a utility trailer.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A customer at an unnamed restaurant argued with a waitress over a $3.50 food item and left without paying. The offender returned and made arrangements with a manager regarding the food.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – After getting conflicting stories from a man and woman allegedly involved in a physical fight, an officer gave them information in seeking warrants.

▲ MIKELL STREET – A woman reported being involved in a physical altercation. No arrests took place.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – An unknown subject fired multiple shots from a gun. No injuries or damage were reported.

▲ STILES INN – A woman told police she was only visiting a person who rented a motel room for a couple of hours because they felt ill and she was caring for them. The management insisted she pay to stay for the hours she was there.

▲ KNIGHT’S INN – A man accidentally sat on a sharp object and cause an injury that sent him to the hospital by EMS for treatment. Public reports did not describe the item upon which he sat.

▲ ASPEN HEIGHTS APARTMENTS – A woman used a tracking app to locate her missing iPhone 11, and told police her co-worker had stolen it.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A woman was cited for concealing $406 worth of various items (which were returned) and leaving without paying.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – A person told police a neighbor threatened them because their dog was not leashed.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman called police to speak to her unruly juvenile daughter, whom she said was “acting out.”

▲ MORRIS STREET – A woman who said she had been struck on the head was treated by EMS and advised to seek her own warrants against the alleged offender.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TEAKWOOD COURT – A woman said an unknown offender going by the name “Joseph Sphynkter $chop 109” removed $395 twice from her bank account using a cash app.

▲ NEVILS-DENMARK ROAD – A man reported his firearms carry license missing

▲ RUSHING ROAD – A man said he found the door to one of his buildings standing open. Noting appeared to be missing.

▲ ARTHUR NUBERN ROAD – A man told deputies he was targeted by a scam. A text appearing to be from “Aquafina” offered him money to place an advertising sticker on his vehicle and then someone sent a fictitious check for $900.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted one motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department– three calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 18 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – four calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 40 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one first-responder call, 32 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one coroner call, one first responder call, six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – 12 medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon