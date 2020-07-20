Police report, 7/21/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Susan Elaine Hutchinson, 39, Smith Crawford Road, Thompson — two counts possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance; purchase, sale, distribution or manufacture of marijuana; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a crime; possession/use of drug-related object.

▲ Richard Adam Myers, 24, Cherrywood Drive, Ellabell —aggravated battery, third-degree cruelty to children, two counts bench warrant.

▲ Tereshava Shenyava Smith, 31, Swallowtail Drive — two counts of financial transaction card fraud.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ William Travis Barrett Haines, 33, Buckston Court — two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession/use of drug-related objects, theft by taking, theft by deception.

▲ Shardae Shaquis Hills, 27, Morris Street — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; purchase, sale, distribution or manufacture of marijuana; possession of schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of cocaine; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.

▲ Donald Wesley McQuaig, 44, Chart Lane, Townsend — DUI/less safe.

▲ Saleem Thomas, 21, West Grady Street — battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence, third-degree cruelty to children.

▲ James Robert Martin, 30, Turner Street, Portal — possession of methamphetamine.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Campanerlla D’Angelo, 72, Honey Road, Sylvania — DUI/less safe, improper backing, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Devin Ewaya Lampkin, 23, Everlook Circle, Evans — DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Sterling Steven Smiley, 21, Fernwood Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio — window tint violation, speeding, seat belt violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Cedric Dwayne Woodson, 24, Robinson Circle — DUI/less safe, failure to obey traffic device.

▲ Craig Maurice Grant, 51, Peachtree Street — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, driver failed to exercise due care.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Reports were inaccessible Monday.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PLANTATION MOBILE HOME PARK — A juvenile boy took off his shirt, and other children made fun of him and called him a “stripper.” A fight ensued where the boy struck a girl with a piece of a broom and bit her leg.

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE — A woman said she was talking via Facebook with an alleged mental patient in a treatment center who admitted having killed dogs, and then said he killed someone.

▲ COLEY BOYD ROAD — Two men wearing the uniforms of a nearby car dealership were seen “doing burnouts” in a new subdivision. The men said they had tuned up a car and were testing it for the track. They were served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ LILLIE HAGIN ROAD — Someone reported a theft by deception.

▲ HONEYSUCKLE LANE — Deputies responded to a complaint of harassment.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued two traffic warnings and assisted no motorists.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Thursday, one call Friday, two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Thursday, 23 calls Friday, 19 calls Saturday, 14 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Thursday, eight calls Friday, four calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Thursday, one call Friday, two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Thursday, seven calls Friday, five calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — four calls Thursday, three calls Friday, two calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Thursday, five calls Friday, six calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police — 29 calls Thursday, 29 calls Friday, 30 calls Saturday, 31 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — eight calls Friday, five calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — one call Thursday, two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Candler — one call Saturday.





Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS ▲ Thursday — 20 medical calls.

▲ Friday — one accident call, one coroner calls, 33 medical calls.

▲ Saturday — two accident calls, one coroner call, 23, medical calls.

▲ Sunday two accident call, one rescue call, one first-responder call, 26 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS

▲ Thursday — one accident call, seven medical calls.

▲ Friday — one accident call, four medical calls.

▲ Saturday — five medical calls.

▲ Sunday — six medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS

▲ Thursday — six medical calls.

▲ Friday — one accident call, eight medical calls.

▲ Saturday — one first-responder call, four medical calls.

▲ Sunday — five medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 22 calls Thursday, 41 calls Friday, 52 calls Saturday, 34 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Thursday, one call Saturday, one calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Thursday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Thursday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Thursday, two calls Friday, two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — three calls Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Cobb County 911 — one call Thursday, one call Friday, one call Saturday.

— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon