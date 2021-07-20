Police report, 7/20/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Matthew Ryan Connelly, 27, Highway 301 South — Cruelty to children first degree/deprivation of sustenance, aggravated battery.

▲ Paul Joseph Dieteman, 27, Dixie Crescent, Millen — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Rosell Hudson, 21, South Main St. — Two charges aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Aaron Washington, 60, Moore Road, Portal — DUI refusal, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Antatigus Kendre Chestnut, 36, Virginia Pine Ave. — Possession of cocaine.

▲ Jose Miguel De Los Santos, 55, Cone Homes — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Justin Xavier Jordan, 30, Packinghouse Road — Loitering or prowling, criminal trespass.

▲ Matthew Van Portwood, 32, Nottingham Trail — Theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Jerry Kenneth Rawls, 51, Old Happy Road, Brooklet — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Jarisa Sabrina Rock, 26, Ben Grady Collins Road — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Christdun Taddarius Taylor, 23, James St. — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule V controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, Drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

▲ Clinton Lee Washington, 33, Virginia Pines Ave. — Possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Carlton Lavon Benjamin, 42, N. Leroy St., Metter — DUI less safe alcohol, Hit and run: Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 27 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; six calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 26 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one first-responder and 14 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first-responder call, and four medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 62 calls Friday; 55 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; ten calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy