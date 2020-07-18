Police report, 7/18/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Arrest reports from the Bulloch County Jail were unavailable Friday.

➤ Candler County Jail



▲ Aide Morales Damaso, 36, Richland, S.C. – impeding traffic flow, driving without a license.

▲ Jose Pedraza, 25, Atlanta – driving while unlicensed, speeding.

▲ Kelly Ty Parker, 40, Pointe Vedra Beach, Fla. – suspended license, violation of the Move Over Law.

▲ Lonnie Lee Allman, 47, Mayo Fla. – improper lane use; suspended license; DUI/child endangerment; DUI/drugs; impeding traffic flow; no insurance.

▲ Timothy Posley, 20, Twin City – battery, 3rd degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass, obstruction.

▲ Tranaseia Lazell Williamson, 20, Metter – battery, obstruction, 3rd degree cruelty to children.

▲ Sereko Johnson, 42, Moultrie – suspended license, DUI, giving false information, open container, impeding traffic flow, failure to signal turn or lane change.

▲ Dustin Marshal Beasley, 33, Metter – simple battery.

▲ Topia D. Corbett, 54, Vidalia – DUI/less safe.

▲ Lawrence Hobbs 42, Metter – battery.

▲ Otis Thomas Mincey Jr., 46, Metter – criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ THE LODGE APARTMENTS – A man said his wife damaged a window during a dispute.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – A man said he was threatened by the former boyfriend of a woman with whom he was eating lunch.

▲ STAMBUK LANE – Officers responded to a verbal dispute

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man was arrested on charges of public intoxication after he struck someone

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A woman said another female punched her in the face while they were in the bathroom.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Reports were unavailable Friday.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MORGAN ROAD – Deputies responded to a simple battery call.

▲ SYCAMORE STREET – Someone reported a battery incident.

▲ OPEN GAP ROAD – Deputies responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – Someone reported a theft.

▲ COOL SPRINGS CHURCH ROAD – Deputies responded to a reported identity theft/fraud case.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and no traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Thursday.

➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments

▲ Portal – one miscellaneous fire call, one fire alarm, one medical response fire call, one vehicle fire.

▲ Register – two fire alarm calls, one medical response fire call, one vehicle fire call.

▲ Nevils – no calls.

▲ Bay District – no calls.

▲ Stilson – two fire alarm calls, one structure fire.

▲ Brooklet – one medical call, two miscellaneous fire calls, two fire alarm calls, two brush/grass fire calls, one medical response fire call, two structure fires, one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield – one miscellaneous fire call, one structure fire.

▲ Clito – two fire alarm calls, two brush/grass fires.





BULLOCH 911

▲ Reports unavailable Friday.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Intake from rural county areas – 12 adult dogs, six puppies, two adult cats, four kittens.

▲ Intake from City of Statesboro – two adult dogs, one puppy, two adult cats, one kitten.

▲ Adopted – one adult dog, one puppy, one adult cat and 11 kittens.

▲ Taken by rescue organizations – two adult dogs.

▲ Reclaimed by owners – eight adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter – one kitten.

▲ Euthanized – one adult dog (injured), five kittens (medical issues).

▲ Fees collected – $537.44

-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon