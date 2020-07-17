Police report, 7/17/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Caleb Thomas Upchurch, 32, Cobb Road – simple battery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Frances Darlene DeLeon, 61, Deloach Trailer Park, Brooklet – DUI/less safe/drugs, improper backing, suspended license.

▲ Cedric Dwayne Woodson, 24, Robinson Circle. Savannah – DUI/less safe, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Craig Maurice Grant, 51, Peachtree Street – DUI/less safe, failure of driver to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE – A man reported the theft of a mountain bike and lock.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – A police officer returned a purse that was found.

In a separate incident, a man said his neighbor struck him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. He was given information on seeking warrants for simple battery agaist a person over 65.

In a third call, detectives investigated a reported burglary.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST – A man said his brother punched him in the jaw. This was a second incident this week involving the same people according to reports. Police later arrested a man involved.

▲ NORTH COLLEGE STREET – A person was charged with simple assault/family violence after police responded to a domestic dispute.

In a separate case with different people, a man told police someone entered his home and rambled through his belongings.

▲ JONES MILL ROAD – A woman said a man continues to call and text her in a harassing manner after being told to stop.

▲ EL SOMBRERO/FAIR ROAD – A man told police another man tried to hit him with a duffle bag.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A man tried to switch tags on knives, silverware and food items totaling $80.

In another incident, a person placed $134 worth of items in grocery bags and tried to leave without paying.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A man said someone called his store and made threats.

▲ COLLEGE PLAZA – Officers responded to a reported bicycle theft.

▲ VALLEY ROAD – Police responded to a domestic dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BIRD ROAD – A man reported a missing wallet and credit cards and said withdrawals had been made from his bank account without his permission or knowledge.

CEDARWOOD ACRES MOBILE HOME PARK – A man reported the theft of a hood vent from his car.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorist Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriffs Office – one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – seven calls

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 43 calls.

▲ Effingham County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 – two calls

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, one first-responder call, 29 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – two medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon

