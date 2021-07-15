Police report, 7/15/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Joe Benton Brown, 51, South Wynn Road — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Walton Henry Bunch, 52, Highway 80 East — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Tracy Lehman DeLoach, 48, Shaw Road, Brooklet — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana.

▲ Michael David Fry, 48, East Moore St. — DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Andrea Danielle Hodges, 24, East Main St. — Possession od firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, conspiracy to commit a felony, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Amanda Lee Lingerfelt, 37, Aspen Drive, Rincon — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Katherin Genelle Wright, 30, Mill Creek Road — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ SWEETWATER COURT — Complainant said someone had used his identity to get an Economic Injury Disaster loan from the Small Business Administration. The SBA showed him documentation of two loan applications. One for $756,641 and another for $320,392, for a total of $1.1 million. Complainant said the offender had all of his correct information, but did not have his Federal ID # or correct email address. Complainant said both the FBI and SBA asked him to make a police report about the incident.

▲ PINE BLUFF DRIVE — Complainant said her daughter suffered a traumatic brain injury and was scammed out of $5,000. The daughter said she was talking to the offender on both WhatsApp and Google Hangout. Offender convinced her to send him the $5,000 via Google Play and he would invest it for her through his company into Bitcoin. She realized later it was a scam. She was advised to contact Google customer service to tell them about the scam.

▲ RAMBLEWOOD ROAD — Complainant said someone stole a check out of his mailbox for $87.19 from his son. He said someone altered the amount to $4,087.19. It is not known when the check was processed.

▲ PINE BLUFF DRIVE — Complainant said she purchased windshield wipers off a website and also subscribed to a magazine for $2.99 per month. She said she then received an email that she had been charged $3,400 from a company. When she contacted the number, the man identified himself and said they had incorrectly credited her $3,400 and she would have to pay it back in gift cards. She said she saw the $3,400 show up in her account, so she purchased $1,500 in Apple gift card and gave the man who called the card ID information. She then saw the $3,400 was gone from her account and she realized she was the victim of a scam.

▲ FOSTER WILLIAMS DRIVE — Complainant said her Honda Foreman 400 4X4 was stolen from her yard. She said she is not sure when it was taken.

▲ ARCHIES WALK — Complainant said two men who use to live with him stole, among several items, an Apple watch when they moved to Warner Robins. He said he enabled the “Lost Mode” feature of the watch, which automatically powers it down. When it was powered back up, it gave an exact location and address in Warner Robins. Complainant said he has been unable to get his property returned.

▲ HARTLEY DRIVE — Complainant said a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9MM hand gun was stolen out of his car. He said when he went to trade-in his vehicle, he noticed the gun missing. He could not provide the serial number to the gun.

▲ DRY BRANCH VILLAGE — Complainant said that her boyfriend poured oil and gasoline over her and then left when she called the police. She said she wanted to press charges, but no oil or gas fumes could be detected, so the officer told her he could not proceed with an arrest due to lack of evidence. She was advised of Magistrate Court procedures to evict her boyfriend.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Monday, 23 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Tuesday

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Monday; 26 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Five calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One coroner call, two first-responder calls and 31 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 24 Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Monday; four medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call, two first-responder calls and seven medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 72 calls Monday; 40 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Evac — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Three calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy