Police report, 7/10/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jamar Antwan Lawton, 19, Wheaton Street, Savannah – theft by taking motor vehicle.

▲ Qhymel Mhura Legg, 32, Fox Lane, Garfield – stalking.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ROUGH RIDER/BURKHALTER ROADS – Deputies had an abandoned vehicle towed.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – A woman said her grandson became verbally abusive when she did not have the truck she bought him repaired on his time schedule. He cursed her and left, so the grandmother called sheriff‘s deputies and had him served with a criminal trespass warning not to return to the home.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CHURCH STREET – Police responded to a verbal dispute over living arrangements.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – A stolen 2014 GMC Savana with an Arizona license plate was recovered and returned to the owner.

▲ WEST MAIN STREET – Officers arrested a woman after a man said she attacked him and damaged items in his home.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A woman called police to report a man she knew chased her.

In a separate call, a driver during a traffic stop reported a case Reports did not list additional details

▲ LANIER DRIVE – After police responded to a call about a domestic dispute, a man decided he did not want to press charges.

▲ SMOKE CRAVE/LANIER DRIVE – Someone used a fake $100 bill to buy a $10 vape pod and received $90 in change.

▲ WILDWOOD CIRCLE – A man said a woman struck him in the chesr with her arm.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

▲ BISHOP ALUMNI HOUSE – Someone reported a theft.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – eight calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 32 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – eight calls.

▲ Heritage Inn Nursing Home – one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one coroner call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call, three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon