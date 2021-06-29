Police report, 6/30/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Sherry Gayl Newman, 60, Scarboro Road, Portal – Simple battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Cheyenne Mary Ophelia Daniels, 20, Merrywood Drive – DUI less safe drugs, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Brandon Michael Counts, 26, Black Creek Church Road, Ellabell – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Christopher Allen Shearhouse, 75, Lee Road, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license revoked or suspended/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

EAST CHESTNUT COURT– Complainant said he was looking on Facebook Marketplace for a replacement hood for his John Deere lawnmower. He found a replacement hood through a seller and they agreed on a price of $220 for the part, which would include shipping. The seller required payment through CashApp and the complainant made the payment with the understanding he would shortly receive a tracking number for the package. He did not receive the number and made contact again with the man who promised it that day. The next day, the complainant said he received a Facebook message from a woman claiming to be the man’s daughter who said there had been a family emergency and the information would be provided as soon as possible. Complainant said he hasn’t heard anything for three weeks.

MALLARD POND ROAD – Complainant said that sometime in the past month, someone stole the catalytic converter from his van. He said he doesn’t know who would have stolen it.

BURKHALTER MOBILE HOME PARK – Complainant said she had just received a text from her husband threatening to beat her up. Also, he was in the mobile home park earlier telling people he was going to beat her up. Upon making contact with the husband, he said he did not make those threats and provided proof he was the owner of the trailer his wife was staying at. He was not served with a criminal trespass but was advised not to have any more contact with his wife.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 14 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, two first responder calls and 26 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Monday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy