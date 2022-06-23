Police report, 6/24/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Quace Zarion Turman, 18, Burch St., Elberton – Battery.

Blake Lee Bennett, 38, Whispering Pines Blvd. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Lakaya Raquel Dekle, 39, Pivot Point -- Possession of cocaine/crack, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, driving away without paying for gasoline, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Kaleb Jalonne Dreshon Holly, 17, Raleigh Court – Theft by taking/felony.

David Fitsroy Jackson, 27, Lanier Drive – Bench warrant/felony.

Katie Alexis May, 36, Moore Road, Portal – Simple battery against a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Alvoy Mosley, 28, Miller St. – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Richard Steven Nadal, 40, Echo Way – Simple battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Justin Uriah Barrett, 22, Golden Gate Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Kajock Quinshawl Brown, 28, Georgia Ave. – Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

Hannah Lee Elleman, 22, Ga. Highway 67 South – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, headlight requirements.

Robert Mikael Jackson, 31, Nassau Drive – Criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation/felony, criminal attempt to commit child molestation/felony, criminal attempt to entice a minor for indecent purposes/felony, criminal attempt to commit statutory rape/felony, sexual exploitation of children via computer to entice a child for indecent purposes, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Nadia Chamar Leeks, 19, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

Brooklet Police Department

Kristi Sue Taylor, 27, Northwest Second St., Deerfield Beach, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

KENNEDY POND ROAD – Complainant said she noticed damage to a stove in a rental property several days after evicting two tenants. She said she did two walk-thrus of the property after the eviction and did not notice any damage. She suspects one of the former tenants did the damage in the three days after the last walk-thru. Since she had no proof, the suspect could not be served a criminal trespass. Complainant was advised of Magistrate Court proceedings.

MIDDLEGROUND ROAD – Complainant said an unknown person has had a machine make a loud animal-like noise every few minutes as a deterrent to possible break-ins. The noise has been ongoing for several weeks and deputies have been out to the site twice previously. Deputies have not been able to locate the source of the sound and attempts to find the owner of the house where the sounds come from have not been successful.

BURKHALTER ROAD – Complainant said the person who lives in the home behind her property has been hitting golf balls into her yard that have hit her roof and other property buildings on multiple occasions. She showed a bucket full of golf balls she had collected. She said she did not want the offender contacted at this time, but wanted the report for documentation in case it keeps happening.

BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD – Complainant said his mailbox was knocked over and damaged and several other neighbors also had their mailboxes damaged. Complainant said three days later he noticed an ATV stop by his mailbox with two adults riding on it. He later found his mailbox was damaged again. He gave a description of the ATV and the subjects and an extra patrol request was made for the area.

HORACE MITCHELL ROAD – Complainant said a credit card account using her Social Security number was opened in her mother’s name. She said she has no contact with her mother. Complainant said she has filed a fraud report with the credit card company and there was a balance of $453 on the account. Complainant did not have her mother’s address so no contact was made with her.

ISAAC AKINS ROAD – Complainant said someone stole a shotgun from his vehicle. He does not know who would have taken it. The shotgun was entered in system as stolen.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls June 16-23)

▲ Portal – Four medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; four structure fires; one vehicle fire call.

▲ Register – Two structure fire calls; one rescue call.

▲ Nevils – One structure fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call; four structure fires; one vehicle fire call; one debris in the roadway call.

▲ Bay – One vehicle fire; two fire alarm calls; one welfare check.

▲ Stilson – None.

▲ Brooklet – Two structure fires; two medical response calls; two fire alarm calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – Two structure fires.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department –Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Wednesday.

Air transport – One call Wednesday

Other agencies – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy