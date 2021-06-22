Police report, 6/23/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Alston Lee Smith, 32, Quail Road, Sylvania – Tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Jose Luis Garza, 31, Cindy Lane – Theft by shoplifting.

Deja Tamia Randall, 24, Packinghouse Road – Possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

George Robert Stone, 28, Lakeview Road, Townsend – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

INCIDENTS

STEEPLECHASE ROAD – Complainant said a man was knocking at her door and they argued after she opened the door. She said she wanted the man served with a criminal trespass warning. The man was contacted by phone and served with a criminal trespass warning.

SEED TICK ROAD – Complainant said he came home and found a man he did not know in his wife’s bed. The wife was not home. When contact was made with the man, he said he did not know where he was or why he was inside complainant’s house. A pipe commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics was found and he was charged with possession of a drug related object and criminal trespass.

PRETORIA RUSHING ROAD – Complainant said when he returned from a nine-day vacation, his brother and roommate were in jail. He said while he was gone, he thinks they stole his lawn mower and tools so they could pawn them and use the money to buy drugs

CROSSWAY COTTAGES – Complainant said she was out of town and asked deputies to check on her residence. Arriving at the scene, it was discovered two front screens were missing, along with a back screen that also had a window that appeared to be pried open. Both front and rear doors were locked and complainant was advised to call the Sheriff’s Office for an escort when she decided to return home.

THOMAS VILLAGE – Complainant said the father of her child was harassing her via text messaging and calling. She could not provide evidence of the texts and calls and was advised once she offered any evidence, some actions could be taken.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three first responder calls and 31 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Alpharetta 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy