Police report, 6/22/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Ronnie O’Neal Cope, 39, Akins Circle, Brooklet — Two charges simple battery/family violence.

▲ Derrick Andre Hodge, 29, Johns Lane — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Michael McLaughlin, 31, West 39 St., Savannah — Tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possess and use of drug-related objects, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Morgan Kirby, 37, Eddie St., Claxton — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Tina Marie Parker, 48, Cowboy Way, Portal — Criminal damage to property second degree, first degree burglary/felony.

▲ Jaden Alexander Rodriguez, 22, South Rogers St., Pooler — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Darwin Eli Shelton, 40, Pine Circle, Monroe — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ William Cody Sparks, 32, Hawthorne Road — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Joseph Conner Adams, 21, W. Shore Court, Brunswick — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Christopher Gerald Aldridge, 24, Highway 80 East, Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., improper left or right turn.

▲ Lauren Leigh-Anne Brabham, 23, Southern Court — Two charges theft by deception/felony, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Lydia Grace Cooper, 21, Southern Court — Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Fabian Christopher Kirkland, 26, Mount Pleasant Road, Clyo — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to yield while turning left.

▲ Nikkita Terrell Lawrence, 34, Pamela Way — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run/duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Demetrius Joaquet Young, 30, Cone Homes — Simple battery/family violence, criminal Trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Matthew Hendrix, 36, Packinghouse Road — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Gregory Ryan Pascarella, 26, Waterlace Way, Fayetteville — DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Tyrone Wadley, 23, Chandler Road — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call, two first-responder calls and 28 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one rescue call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One first-responder call and eight medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and three medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; one accident call and seven medical calls Saturday; one accident call, two first-responder calls and four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 60 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 46 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — Two calls Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Six calls Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



