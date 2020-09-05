Police report, 5/9/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Cedric Enricas Jackson, 40, Success Court — DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Luke Harry Conley, 18, Milton Glisson Road, Claxton — two counts of hit and run; DUI/less safe; improper turn; speeding; laying drag; tire violations; underage possession of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; improper backing; failure to signal turn or lane change; failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Erik Daniel Hernandez, 19, River Road, Jonesboro — headlights violation; driving without a license; DUI/less safe; open container.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ REBECCA CIRCLE — Deputies responded to a custody dispute.

▲ SINKHOLE ROAD — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ ROCKY FORD ROAD —Someone issued a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ OLD THORN POND ROAD — An investigator was assigned to a case involving a structure fire.

▲ DOLLAR GENERAL/HIGHWAY 80 — A person begging for money was served with a criminal trespass warning.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST MAIN STREET — A man said someone he knows took his vehicle and damaged it. He did not wish to press charges, but requested a report for insurance purposes.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD — Someone reported the loss or theft of three endorsed money orders valued at $500, $195, and $650.

▲ ZETTEROWER AVENUE — Officers responded to reports of shots fired. Witnesses said they saw an unknown male drive up and fire approximately four shots from a pistol into the air before fleeing. Officers located shell casings at the scene.

▲ FAIR ROAD — An officer responded to a reported battery, but the complainant was uncooperative in the investigation.

▲ GRADY JOHNSON ROAD — Someone reported the theft of a folding truck bed cover.

▲ ANTHONY STREET — A woman told police her uncle hit her with a walking stick. The uncle stated he was defending himself. A report was taken to document the incident and warrant procedures were explained to both parties.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Someone told police a customer tried using counterfeit cash to pay for purchases.

▲ NORTH COLLEGE STREET — Officers met with someone reporting identity fraud involving tax return

▲ JAMAICA WAY — A woman told police an unknown person(s) entered her residence and then exited through the front door.

▲ HIGHWAY 24 — A woman said she lost her purse and wallet while running errands around town.

▲ WOODLANDS APARTMENTS — A man told police he was involved in an argument with the mother of his child. During the dispute, his lip was cut. The woman police said was responsible was arrested, handcuffed, and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

▲ PARK PLACE — When officers responded to a domestic dispute, the victim would not cooperate with an investigation.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ MALKECKI DRIVE — Someone reported property damage.

▲ TRAFFIC — Officers issued no citations, three warnings and assisted no motorists Wednesday. Officers issued nine traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Wednesday, 17 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — three calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — five call Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call. Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — six calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Wednesday, 24 calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Thursday.





➤ Fire departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — six calls Wednesday, eight calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Wednesday, two calls Thursday.





Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday — one coroner call, one fire call, 19 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — one coroner call, one rescue call, two first-responder calls, 28 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Wednesday — three medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — two medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Wednesday — five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — six medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 27 calls Wednesday, 33 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — four calls Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — two calls Thursday.,

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Language Line — one call Wednesday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon