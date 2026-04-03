2026 Kiwanis Rodeo set for April 23-25

The 15th Annual Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo is set to ride, buck and clown April 23-25 at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex.

The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro’s family-friendly event is presented by Nine Line Apparel for 2026 and continues as one of the area’s spring traditions, welcoming guests from across Southeast Georgia and beyond.

Tickets are pre-sell only and are now available online at www.statesborokiwanisrodeo.com and at McKeithen’s Hardware. Each evening, gates open at 5 p.m. with pre-rodeo activities, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly attractions, followed by the main performance at 7:30 p.m.

The always family-friendly atmosphere will include visits with Miss Rodeo USA Ashley Polson, food vendors and a bouncy house area for kids. Also, there will be interactive events like the Wheelbarrow Race and Calf Scramble.

An IPRA-sanctioned rodeo, the Statesboro rodeo is well stocked by Hedrick Rodeo and owner Danny Hedrick. Hedrick, whose company is based in Madisonville, Tenn., has provided the livestock for all 14 previous Kiwanis rodeos.

Rodeo events including bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding, steer wrestling, and more.

““When I talk to the talent, everyone tells me that Statesboro is one of their favorite rodeos because the people are so welcoming and make us feel at home,” Hedrick said. “We can’t wait to see new and familiar faces at this year’s Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo.”

Since moving the event to the Ag Complex in 2021, the club has seen growth in the funds raised and in the number of attendees.

Funds raised at the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair are dispersed back into the community in Bulloch and surrounding counties including Bryan, Tattnall, Jenkins, Screven, Evans and Candler Counties. The funds support a variety of causes, but the Kiwanis mission is kid-centered.

Many well-known organizations in these counties benefit from the events such as 4H, FFA, law enforcement as well as Ogeechee Area Hospice which covers many of the same counties. Bulloch Parks & Rec, Georgia Southern University, Ogeechee Technical College and East Georgia State College all benefit in various ways from the fundraising efforts.

Reigning bareback champion Tanner Phipps of Dalton, Georgia posts the highest scoring ride during opening night of the 2025 Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





