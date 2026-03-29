Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Jacket soccer team is currently 8-4 and 6-3 in region play. The Jackets are coming off a 6-0 win over Groves on Thursday a 10-0 win over Johnson last Tuesday. Against Johnson, senior midfielder Gladys Bartolo turned in a great performance with two goals and two assists.

“Gladys is a great senior leader and predominately plays midfield and does a great job of helping control the middle of the field,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “She is a workhorse and has really worked hard at taking more quality shots this year. It has paid off as she has 15 goals and five assists for the season so far.

“I feel like my role is to be a leader and a consistent player for the team,” Bartolo said. “As a midfielder, I try to help control the game, stay organized and support my teammates. I think one of our biggest strengths is our overall skill level. Everyone brings something different and we work well together.

“I think our success will come down to staying consistent, working hard and playing for each other every game. If we stay focused and keep improving, we’ll be in a good position.”