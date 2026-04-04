Police Report - 4/4/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
No arrests reported for Good Friday.
Bulloch County Animal Services
(March 23-29)
Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and three puppies; three adult cats and one kitten.
City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs; five adult cats.
Adopted — Four adult dogs and three puppies; six adult cats.
Rescued — One adult dog; one kitten.
Reclaimed — Four adult dogs.
Died at shelter — None.
Euthanized — Six adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.
Fees collected — $650.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Thursday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Thursday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.
Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 36 calls Thursday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.
Evans County Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One fire call, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Thursday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.
Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and nine medical calls Thursday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 27 calls Thursday.
Air Transports – One call Thursday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.
Language Line – One call Thursday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.
Other agencies – Eight calls Thursday.
— compiled by Jim Healy