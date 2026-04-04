Police Report - 4/4/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

No arrests reported for Good Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(March 23-29)

Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and three puppies; three adult cats and one kitten.

City of Statesboro — Seven adult dogs; five adult cats.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and three puppies; six adult cats.

Rescued — One adult dog; one kitten.

Reclaimed — Four adult dogs.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Six adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

Fees collected — $650.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 36 calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One fire call, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and nine medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 27 calls Thursday.

Air Transports – One call Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Thursday.

Language Line – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy