Georgia Southern Softball - Eagles sweep Panthers, but fall in SBC tourney

ATLANTA – The Georgia Southern Eagles (24-28, 11-13 SBC) left no doubt in its rivalry showdown, completing a dominant weekend sweep over Georgia State Panthers, capped by a 7-2 victory on Saturday.

The Eagles used a balanced offensive attack and steady pitching to control the finale, securing the program's statement series win and carrying momentum into the postseason.

Georgia Southern wasted no time setting the tone, plating three runs in the second inning behind RBI knocks from Kennedy Shea, Kayla Christensen and Emma Davis. The early surge gave the Eagles a cushion they would not relinquish, as they tallied 12 hits in the contest.

Davis delivered one of the standout performances of the day, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, two RBI and two walks. Her solo shot in the fourth inning extended the lead to 4-0 and further shifted momentum in favor of the Eagles.

Georgia State managed to chip away with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Eagles' pitching staff limited any sustained threat.

The lefty Kaylee Croft earned the win, allowing just one run on two hits over four innings, while Hannah Worthington and Shaylin Stringer combined to close out the final three frames.

The Eagles responded to the Panthers' push with insurance runs late. A two-run double from Braelyn Queen in the sixth inning stretched the lead, and Delanie Thames added an RBI single in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Across the series, Georgia Southern showcased depth both at the plate and in the circle, consistently applying pressure offensively while limiting Georgia State's opportunities.

While the regular season ended on a high note and added a shot of confidence into the Eagles, their season came to an end Wednesday evening. Facing Coastal Carolina in a play-in game to reach the double-elimination portion of the Sun Belt tournament in Lafayette, La., the Chanticleers plated runs in each of the first four innings en route to a 6-2 victory.