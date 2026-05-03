Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy girls track team had an impressive showing in capturing their 17th region title of all time. Helping to lead the way for the Lady Gators was Adylee Davis, who earned the individual high point medal after scoring 33 1/3 points with victories in the high jump, triple jump, 300 hurdles and running the third leg of the winning 4x400 meter relay team.

And then, Davis went on to win the state title in the high jump, setting a GIAA record and a Bulloch academy record when she cleared 5’8.

“Adylee was clutch again for us and has added a few events and won both of those at region as well,” said coach Barbara Conner. “She also participates in competitive cheer and basketball which I feel like has really helped her in track. She already has the school record in the high jump at 5-6 which is her best event, and she has gotten interest from college scouts.”

“This is my first year with triple jump so it was awesome to win region,” Davis said. “I was a little disappointed in my high jump but I am hoping to keep working hard and see if I can improve on my personal record in state. (She did.)

“I do think doing cheer and basketball has helped me in track. I think my bounce and stretching with cheer and my endurance has helped a lot with basketball. I think we can do well as a team and I am looking forward to state.”