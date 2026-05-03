Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Lingenfelser

As the calendar turns to May, I find myself looking back at the month of April with a full heart and a bit of a weary spirit. If life is like a well-prepared meal, this past month has been a complex recipe—full of bright, zesty highs and some deeply somber, savory notes that linger long after the plate is cleared.

A Birthday on the water

April kicked off with a personal milestone as I celebrated another trip around the sun on April 6th. To mark the occasion and celebrate the Easter holiday, Kurt and I set out for a long weekend on Daufuskie Island. Our journey began with a three-hour boat ride from Richmond Hill, winding along the breathtaking Intracoastal Waterway.

From the vantage point of the water, the Lowcountry reveals its true magic. We watched dolphins crest the waves and seagulls dive-bombing for their afternoon snack, while local fishermen rhythmically checked their crab baskets. Passing the Isle of Hope Marina and Thunderbolt by boat offered a fresh perspective on the coastal beauty I’m lucky enough to call home.

Once on the island, we lived like locals. We spent time at the Farmers Market, where I couldn't resist picking up local honey and a quart of authentic, homemade Geechie Gumbo. On Saturday night, I even found myself behind a microphone at a karaoke bar, singing "Let Me Tell You 'Bout My Jesus" with every bit of heart I had.

The highlight, however, was Easter morning at First Union African Baptist Church. Established in 1881, it is the island’s only church, and the service was truly spirit-filled. In that historic sanctuary, the sense of community and the palpable love between neighbors was a beautiful reminder of what the season is all about.

Growth in the garden

For the main event, I served my Wild Georgia Shrimp & Grits with a creamy white wine sauce. The highlight was the accidental decor right in the pan; the vibrant red bell peppers and green jalapeños flecking the sauce looked like edible Christmas confetti. Poured over creamy quick-cooking grits, the sauce was elegant, bright, and looked just as festive as the Christmas tree by the fireplace.

Fresh herbs & vegetables thrive in Rebekah's backyard spring garden. - photo by Photo courtesy REBEKAH FAULK LINGENFELSER/special

Savannah’s newest flavors

Of course, it wouldn't be a birthday month without some exceptional dining. I enjoyed a wonderful birthday dinner at The Darling Oyster Bar, and the following evening, I had the distinct pleasure of attending an exclusive preview of Marbled & Fin. This new seafood and steakhouse is nothing short of exquisite. From the service to the flavor profiles, it’s a stunning addition to the Savannah food scene. (You can head over to SomeKindaGood.com for my full review and all the delicious details!)

Bittersweet farewells

Amidst the celebrations, April also brought moments of deep reflection and transition. I spent time in Blythe, Georgia, helping my Dad pack up "the house that built me." Walking through the rooms where he and my Mom built their life and raised my brother and me was a poignant journey through my own history as we prepare to put the family home on the market.

Most significantly, I said "see you later" to my precious 91-year-old grandmother, who passed away on April 12. While my heart aches and I will miss her dearly, we celebrated her homegoing with a service that truly honored her remarkable life. I find comfort in the legacy she left behind and the promise that we will meet again.

April has been a month of pruning and planting, of saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new. Through the highs of the boat rides and the lows of the farewells, I am reminded that every season has its purpose. Here’s to a May filled with growth, good food, and the people who make life truly "Some Kinda Good."

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.