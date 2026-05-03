Rotary donates $2K to Habitat of Bulloch County

The Rotary Club of Statesboro recently welcomed the Rev. Jimmy Cason, a retired minister from First United Methodist Church of Statesboro, to accept a $2,000 donation in support of Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County.

During his presentation, Rev. Cason highlighted the organization’s significant impact, noting that over its 35-year history in the county, Habitat has built 61 homes, with three more slated for completion in 2026, fostering stability and self-reliance.

Cason detailed the rigorous, empowering process for prospective Habitat homeowners. Selection is based on need, willingness to partner, and the ability to repay a low- or no-interest mortgage. Homebuyers qualify based on income, specifically earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

A central component of the program is "sweat equity," where families must work hundreds of volunteer hours to qualify, including time spent on the construction of their own homes and attending homeownership education classes.

The presentation emphasized that Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County is a community-driven endeavor. There are many ways for the public to get involved, including volunteering on construction sites, assisting with administrative tasks, or helping with landscaping.

Financially, supporters can contribute through donations, sponsoring a home, or participating in the flag program throughout the year.

Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County, now located at 215 Savannah Ave. in Statesboro, continues to change lives.

Interested community members can learn more about volunteer opportunities or the application process by visiting habitatbulloch.org or by calling their offices to help build a lasting legacy of affordable housing.