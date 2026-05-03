Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

Josh Coleman has excelled on the football field and basketball court this year helping the Panthers to a state title appearance in February. Rather than sit around and rest after a long season he immediately through himself into another sport in track and field, where he has his sights set on the state title in shotput.

“I’ve been working to be the number one thrower in all classifications in Georgia this year,” Coleman said. “I’ve been very locked in focusing on my technique hours after practice is over. This season has gone smooth with some big personal records but I know I can be better.

“The ultimate goal is to be the best high school thrower in Georgia and I will continue to put in the work to make sure that happens.”

“Since his freshman year Josh has pushed himself to perform at a high level,” said coach Kenny Owens. “He has put in a lot of work on his technique and you see the results. This season he has improved his speed in the circle and refining his throwing orbit which has made a big difference.

“He is a consistent athlete who doesn’t let the moment get too big as he stays confident and composed.”