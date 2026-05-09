Bulloch County commissioners to hold ‘town hall’ Tuesday

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will host a “town hall” listening session, not limited to any particular topics, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, in their usual meeting place, the community room at the County Annex, 115 North Main St., Statesboro.

Commissioners and department heads will be present to talk to citizens about their questions and concerns. This is the second of three such town hall sessions the commissioners plan to hold this year. The first was held at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, near Portal, in February.