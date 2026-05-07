Georgia Southern Baseball - Bryson Trammell named Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS — Georgia Southern redshirt-senior Bryson Trammell has been named Sun Belt Player of the Week for his incredible week at the plate, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon.

In the Eagles' five games, Trammell put up a .571 AVG to go along with his 1.333 SLG, .739 OBP and 13 RBIs on his eight-hit week. Against Charleston Southern on Tuesday, he went 3-3 with five RBIs and two extra-base hits, one of which was a three-run homer. He had back-to-back multi-hit games to begin the series against Coastal Carolina, including four RBIs on Friday that included a double and a grand slam to give the Eagles the lead in the middle innings. The redshirt-senior had multiple hits in three of Southern's five games on the week, while also picking up RBIs in all of them.

Currently, Trammell is top-ten in the Sun Belt in all of his AVG (.363), OBP (.477) and doubles (18). Since missing some time earlier in the season due to injury, Trammell has bounced back in a big way, becoming one of the most dangerous bats in the Sun Belt in the process.