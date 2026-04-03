Annual iGot campaign soars past $1 million for Ogeechee Tech in 2026

The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation’s Board of Directors announced at the 3rd Annual We Are OTC Celebration on April 2 that the 2026 I Give to Ogeechee Tech (iGot) campaign raised $1,025,375 to support ongoing needs at Ogeechee Technical College.

The annual celebration was held at the Market at Visit Statesboro on South Main St.

“The passion for technical education and workforce development in this community is truly contagious,” said Larry Mays, VP for College Advancement at OTC. “At Ogeechee Tech, we’re fortunate to have incredible students, and it’s inspiring to see both longtime and new donors come alongside them, investing in their growth and helping turn career goals into reality.

The iGot campaign centers around three fundraising efforts in Bulloch, Evans and Screven counties and provides critical support for the college. Funds raised go toward scholarships, emergency student assistance, adult literacy programs, GED testing scholarships, the purchase and leasing of state-of-the-art classroom and lab equipment and property acquisitions for campus expansion.

“There are few places you can go in our region without encountering an OTC graduate,” said Mays. “We take pride in watching our graduates walk across the stage and right into careers in our local economy. They strengthen the very communities that have supported them.”

Now in its third year, the We Are OTC Celebration was created to recognize and appreciate the partnership between OTC and the community in addressing local workforce needs. A portion of last year’s funds went to sponsor over 150 scholarships. This year’s event was held at The Market at Visit Statesboro with OTC faculty, staff, alumni, local and foundation board members and community partners in attendance.

To contribute to the 2026 iGot Campaign, visit www.giveotc.com.