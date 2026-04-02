Eagles lighting up the links

A couple of former Georgia Southern golfers are trying to make a splash on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours.





Former Eagle Steven Fisk currently has full status on the PGA Tour and recently participated in his first trip to Sawgrass for The Players Championship. Ben Carr posted a Top-10 finish at the Club Car Championship this weekend at the Landings Club in Savannah, securing a spot this week in Tampa as well.





Fisk was able to sneak inside the cutline and play all four rounds at The Players which is the biggest PGA event he has been able to play to date.

“It’s a great experience to be in the field here at The Players,” Fisk said. “To be able to play in front of this kind of crowd at this venue is an incredible test. It lets you know if you can play well here, you can play anywhere. I struggled a little but to be able to stay for the weekend is an accomplishment.”





After making the cut and placing 62nd at The Players, Fisk missed the cut at The Valspar and then rebounded with a 48th place finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. This week he will tee it up at the Valero Texas Open needing a win to make it to The Masters or get a week off before teeing it up at The Heritage at Hilton Head.





“I’ve been working on some stuff at home as well as on the road and try to piece some things together,” Fisk said. “I am continuing to get more comfortable out here on tour with travel and the courses we are playing so that helps. I have been working on my irons and trying to shape the ball more and hit the shot that is called for instead of trying to force the cut I usually it. Everything else is pretty solid right now.”





Carr has played in The Masters but only as an amateur while he was at Georgia Southern. This weekend he not only made the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship, but tied for seventh place.





“I didn’t get in the field until so late so that is always a little uncomfortable,” Carr said. “You start to second guess whether you belong here or not. My caddie Goose (Ronan Lucey) and I kind of kept the blinders on and just went through the process. I had a good week so that process worked pretty well.”

Having a good crowd of Georgia Southern fans around him all week helped Carr feel relaxed and supported.





“It’s been awesome hearing a lot of ‘Hail Southern’s’ and ‘Go Eagles’,” Carr said. “It is definitely a motivator to keep playing well. It’s always nice to be close to home and it helps me stay comfortable.”





The seventh-place finish allows Carr to head down to Tampa for the LECOM Suncoast Classic this week where he is assured of a tee time and a chance to prepare knowing he is in the field.





“As a conditional member, any time you can earn a significant number of points it allows you to get into some other events,” Carr said. “It is nice to know I am in the field next week in Tampa. This is my first time for one of these events this year when I know I am certain I am in so hopefully we can keep it rolling.”



