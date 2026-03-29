Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Gators have played a tough pre-region schedule and have taken their lumps at time. The Gators are coming off a region opening win over Pinewood where they were led at the plate by junior Sam Hubbard. Hubbard not only leads the team at the plate, but on the mound as well.

“Sammy has done it all for us this year,” said coach Jason Godbee. “He leads us in batting average, hitting over .600. He has a couple home runs and 25 RBIs. He has been our top pitcher on the mound and has just been our heart and soul as our leader.

“He keeps everyone in line and is a special ball player. You may be lucky enough to get a player like every 20 years or so and he’s one of those players.”

“I feel like my role is to be a leader and get big hits for our team when I’m needed and to play well on the mound as well,” Hubbard said. “I feel like we took a big step in the right direction when we came back to beat Pinewood and we can continue to battle like that and keep getting wins.”