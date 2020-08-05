Police report, 5/8/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Cedric Enricas Jackson, 40, Success Court – DUI/less safe, speeding.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ REBECCA CIRCLE – Deputies responded to a custody dispute.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A man said someone he knows took his vehicle and damaged it. He did not wish to press charges, but requested a report for insurance purposes.

▲ GENTILY ROAD – Someone reported the loss or theft of three endorsed money orders valued at $500, $195, and $650.

▲ ZETTEROWER AVENUE – Officers responded to reports of shots fired. Witnesses said they saw an unknown male drive up and fire approximately four shots from a pistol into the air before fleeing. Officers located shell casings at the scene.

▲ FAIR ROAD – An officer responded to a reported battery, but the complainant was uncooperative in the investigation.

▲ GRADY JOHNSON ROAD – Someone reported the theft of a folding truck bed cover.

▲ ANTHONY STREET – A woman told police her uncle hit her with a walking stick. The uncle stated he was defending himself. A report was taken to document the incident and warrant procedures were explained to both parties.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Someone told police a customer tried using counterfeit cash to pay for purchases.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ MAKECKI DRIVE – Someone reported property damage.

▲ TRAFFIC – Officers issued no citations, three warnings, and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 38 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 27 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement –two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – four calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

▲ Language Line – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, one rescue call, two first-responder calls, 28 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon