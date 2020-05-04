Police report, 5/5/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Christopher Jamar Clemons, 28, Holly Street, Hampton, S.C. — Four counts of aggravated assault (Party to a crime).

▲ George Donald Drew, 33, Reynard Drive, Eden — Obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug-related objects; Marijuana — possession less than 1 ounce; possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Hiram Edward Herrin, 51, Marie Road, Jenkins — Obstruction of law enforcement officers; probation violation for finger printable charge.

▲ Dusty Trent Motes, 39, Old Dill Road, Portal — Battery.

Rico Ramirez, 26, Westchester Circle, Marietta — DUI — less safe alcohol; failure to maintain lane; possession of schedule I controlled substance; possession of heroin; possession of schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Fredrick Robinson, 20, Lanier Place, Statesboro — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender; possession of marijuana, less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Dejon Zaddrick Stidem, 21, Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah — Parole violation.

▲ Jamaar Tyreek Thompson, 21, Statesboro Place, Statesboro — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; DUI — les safe drugs; speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Jaumal Derell Walker, 24, Packinghouse Road, Statesboro — Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; lighted headlight/other lights required.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Leon Matresela Floyd, 26, Hummingbird Lane, Statesboro — Battery (Family violence) first offense; cruelty to children third-degree (Allow child to witnessforcible felony/battery/family violence); obstruction of law enforcement officers; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

▲ Michael Kelton Oates, 24, Hemlock Way, Jonesboro — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance; DUI — less safe, drugs; failure to maintain lane.

▲ Felix Ramirez, 23, Sweet Briar Branch, Longwood, Fla. — DUI — less safe alcohol; Probation violation for finger printable charge.

Incidents

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ ROBIN HOOD TRAIL — Police responded to a report of a theft of a truck just after midnight on Sunday.

▲ STATESBORO — A 16-year-old reported he was the victim of an armed robbery around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

▲ SOUTH MULBERRY STREET — Police responded to a report of a criminal Trespass on Sunday.

▲ RUCKER LANE — Police investigated a sudden snatching.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE — Police investigated a theft by deception.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and 10 traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Friday through Sunday.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Friday,16 calls Saturday, 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, eight calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — no calls Friday, two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls Friday, seven calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Friday, one call Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — no calls Friday, no calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Register Police Department — No calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday, 36 calls Saturday, 30 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Friday, two calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Friday, five calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire & Rescue — two calls Friday, no calls Saturday, 1 call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — 24 medical calls, one accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — 24 medical calls, two accident calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — 24 medical calls, one accident call, one fire call, 1 first-responder call.





▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — seven medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — three medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — three medical calls, one fire call.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — two medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 53 calls Friday, 33 calls Saturday, 31 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Friday, one call Saturday, one call Sunday.





— compiled by Al Hackle