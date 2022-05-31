Police report, 5/31/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Adrian Littlevon Gaines, 36 — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony; bench warrant/felony.

▲ Christopher Allen Jett, 30, Aimwell Road, Vidalia — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Lacey Marie Elrod, 36, Morris St. — Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Gilham Hodges, 36, Church St. — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ John Matthew Skinner, 51, Bel Air Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, improper left turn.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dylan James Allor, 24, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Yesenia Santiago Perez, 26, Barrida Calle, Guayama, Puerto Rico — DUI less safe Alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BILL FUTCH ROAD — Upon responding to a report of entering an automobile, it was discovered three automobiles had been entered and items taken. The incident was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

▲ WINDMILL PLANTATION DRIVE — Complainant said she confronted her husband about infidelity issues and he pushed her to the ground during an argument. She said she wasn’t injured but wanted to document the incident as she contacts a divorce attorney.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD — An abandoned trailer with no tires was left on the road with no tires for several days. The trailer had no tag or other identification numbers. It was towed away.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Complainant said her account with First National Bank of Omaha called her about a possible fraudulent charge of $1,116 from a company in South Africa, which she said she told them to decline. She said the bank charged her account anyway. She disputed the charge and received a letter from the bank saying their fraud department found the charge to be valid, claiming the bank received a text message from her confirming the transaction. She said she never sent a text. She said another account received a charge for the exact same amount, and deemed it fraudulent.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD — Complainant said she received a text from someone through an app threatening to kill her. She said it looked like the person also obtained access to her bank account, but she wasn’t missing any funds.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 27 calls Friday; 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Friday; 33 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Eight calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call, one first-responder call and 24 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call, one first-responder call, one fire call and 38 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; 11 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One medical call Friday; nine medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Friday; 29 calls Sunday.

▲ Air transport — One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Friday.

▲ Wayne County 911 — One call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy