Police report, 5/28/22

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Christopher Allen Jett, 30, Aimwell Road, Vidalia — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Sharmir Louise Johnson, 31, Albany St., Brunswick — Battery.

▲ Gromyko Jabbar Jones, 46, Highway 24 — Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Justin Lyle Wood, 29, East Lake Drive Metter — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Joshua Wells Hiatt, 20, Rockspray Ridge, Peachtree City — Criminal trespass, public drunkenness.

▲ Mya Daziree Johnson, 18, Anthony St. — Terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass/family violence, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ LaToya Desiree Williams, 29, Lanier Drive — Two charges identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Antonio Jamal Young, 21, Julia Law St., Savannah — Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intendent to commit theft.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Celso Perez Calderon, 51, Bird Road — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Gary Levantez Washington, 20, Chandler Road — Two charges theft by taking/felony, two charges theft by deception/felony, interference with government property.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SHUMAN DRIVE — Complainant said he was being harassed via text message by a woman. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the complainant was the one harassing the one. One text message showed a threat and a warrant was sworn for his arrest on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.

▲ BRANNEN CEMETERY ROAD — Complainant said he had permission to hunt on a piece of land. He said he placed two cameras in the hunting area and when he went to check on them, they had been taken.

▲ FRED BLITCH ROAD — Complainant said an unknown offender had hacked one of her department store credit cards and changed the address on her account without her knowledge. She said she closed the account and there was no fraudulent activity on the card. She also said sometimes after she drives to a location and locks her car, she sometimes comes out to find the doors unlocked. She doesn’t know why.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 16–22)

▲ Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and nine puppies; three adult cats and five kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and three puppies; seven adult cats and kitten.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.

▲ Rescued — One adult cat.

▲ Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — One puppy.

▲ Euthanized — One kitten (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $393.

➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls May 19–25)

▲ Portal — Four medical response calls; one brush/grass fire call; one medical call; one structure fire.

▲ Register — One brush/grass fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Nevils — One vehicle fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Bay — One structure fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson — One structure fire; one accident/fatality call.

▲ Brooklet — Two medical response calls; four structure fires; two vehicle fires; three fire alarm calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call.

▲ Leefield — None.

▲ Clito — Two miscellaneous fire calls; one structure fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Wednesday; 22 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; nine calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — 10 calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Wednesday; 34 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first responder call and 33 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, two coroner calls and 26 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One five medical call Wednesday; seven medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and 11 medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Wednesday; 40 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.





—compiled by Jim Healy