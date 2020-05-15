Police report, 5/15/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michael Mikhail Crawford, 30, Akins Circle Extension, Brooklet – simple battery/family violence.

▲ Brian Matthew Jennings, 38, Old Register Road – violation of a family violence order, criminal trespass/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Shakiel Okoye Marlin, 25, South Walnut Street – aggravated assault, stalking.

▲ Katherine Michelle Newman, 44, Pope Road, Ellabell – possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Stephen Patrick Howard, 41, Kevin Court – terroristic threats and acts, obstruction possession/use of drug related object.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Oneicia Ary’Keira Calhoun, 19, Lanier Drive – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Randal Sabastion McKee, 21, Loop Road, Vidalia – purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects,

▲ Johnkyle Norman Birker, 33, Groover Road, Hinesville – disorderly conduct, public intoxication, giving false information.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CHANCES MOBILE HOME PARK – Deputies responded to a reported burglary. Reports did not list items taken.

▲ PINEMOUNT BOULEVARD – Someone reported an entering auto. Reports did not list items taken.

▲ WALTER WILLIAMS ROAD – A deputy reported responding to a theft, but items taken were not listed in reports.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD – A deputy responded to a 911 hang-up and arrested two juvenile females. The report was labeled “simple battery.”

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ UNIVERSITY POINT – A man told police another male was harassing him.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – A woman told police someone threatened her with bodily harm.

▲ STADIUM WALK – Someone reported damage to a vehicle that was done overnight.

▲ PROCTOR STREET – One woman told police she called another woman to the location to fight, and they fought. The second woman told officers she just went there to talk, not fight.

▲ SOUTH WALNUT STREET – Someone reported several windows broken.

▲ GENTILLY ROAD – A woman told police she had been involved in a verbal argument that became physical. She was informed of the process to apply for a warrant through Magistrate Court.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at other.

▲ BALDWIN STREET – Officers responded to a simple assault incident.

▲ UNIVERSITY TIRE – Someone reported a customer drove off without paying for services, but the customer was contacted and agreed to return and pay.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone told police an unknown caller threatened to shoot the complainant.

▲ ZETTEROWER AVENUE – A man having a dispute with a woman said his girlfriend stole items from him and refused to return them.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation Wednesday. No traffic warnings or motorist assists reported.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 36 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – six calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon