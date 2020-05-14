Police report, 5/14/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Bryan Danyell Dixon, 34, Lanier Drive – passing in a no-passing zone, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michelle Jones Canty, 48, Johnson Street – DUI.

▲ Phillip George Kicklighter, 50, Grady Johnson Road – DUI, holding or supporting a wireless device while driving, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Christopher Bernard London, 31, Pleasant Avenue – two counts of criminal trespass/family violence; reckless conduct.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WESTBROOKE DRIVE – Deputies responded to a reported burglary.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE – Someone reported a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.

▲ GROVETOWN, Ga. – A woman went to the police station to report a fraud that occurred in another town. Statesboro police assisted that agency in the incident.

▲ BRANNEN STREET – A person was using a car wash when something in the process punctured the side wall on the driver`s side front tire. The management was made aware of the damage.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Tuesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – 10 calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 35 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County - 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

▲ 511 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one fire call, four first-responder calls, 26 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon