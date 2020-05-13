Police report, 5/13/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ Arrests records for all agencies were unavailable from the Bulloch County Jail Tuesday.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Incident reports were unavailable Tuesday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD –A woman said a man damaged a book shelf, clothing and a washing machine hose before leaving her home.

▲ PARK PLACE APARTMENTS – A woman said the father of her children damaged her cell phone during an argument.

▲ ELM STREET – A man told police another person broke his window.

▲ THE HAMPTONS – Police responded to investigate a suspicious package. The contents were taken to Statesboro Police Department to be held for evidence. Reports did not list the contents.

▲ INMAN LANE – Police conducted a welfare check on a man whose landlord said needed medical attention but who refused to let anyone inside to help him. Officers were able to speak with the subject and get him to go with EMS.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A man said his boyfriend “got physical” during a fight and he wanted him to leave. Police gave the man information on seeking warrants.

In a separate call, a man reported a wallet stolen.

▲ KENT STREET – Officers stood by while a man gathered his belongings and left because he and a woman were not getting along.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST – A woman called police after she saw a person stealing two handguns from her unlocked car. She followed the suspect until he ran behind a shopping plaza. Police attempted a K9 track but were unsuccessful.

▲ S&S RAILROAD BED ROAD – Officers responded to a verbal dispute between neighbors.

▲ JEFF ROAD – Someone suffered injury when a loose dog attacked a dog on a leash.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police



▲ CAMBRIDGE STORAGE BUILDING – Someone reported a theft.

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – two calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – two calls.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Evans – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 40 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – three calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one accident call

▲ Evans County EMS – one accident call, five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon