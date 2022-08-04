Police report, 4/8/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Kyle Hendrix, 36, Brannen St. – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Doneijha Vontabia Hoffman, 19, East Main St. – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Angela Renee Hall, 43, Second Ave., Augusta – Aggravated assault/family violence.

Tiana Vernata Robbins, 45, Oxendine Drive, Claxton – Theft by shoplifting.

Anjel Jaime Spencer, 30, Jones Mill Road – Simple battery, criminal trespass.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jalique Nakeem Mells, 19, Mohawk St., Savannah – Theft by taking/felony, two charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

INCIDENTS

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said a 2000 Tow Dolly custom built U-Haul was taken sometime in September 2021, when the trailer was last checked in. He did not have the VIN for the trailer and he said he had no security cameras.

SHALLOW WELL COURT – Complainant said his 2017 Sweat Channel trailer, black in color, was stolen. He was there was nothing on the trailer when it was stolen.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said she was parked at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office during the storm Tuesday. Pieces of tin flew off a business across the street from the Sheriff’s Office causing visible damage to her vehicle.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls March 31-April 7)

▲ Portal – Two vehicle fires; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Register – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Nevils – One brush/grass fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Bay – One miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Stilson – Two miscellaneous fire calls.

▲ Brooklet – One miscellaneous fire call; one fire alarm; one rescue call; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Leefield – One miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Clito – None.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two fire calls, one first responder call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday

Other agencies – Seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy