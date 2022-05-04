Police report, 4/5/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Tory Lamar Brewton, 26, Sandal Wood Drive — Two counts of probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Quintin Dajohn Briscoe, 18, Brook Run Road, Register — Possession of marijuana/less than one ounce.

▲ Calvin Lee Deloach, 36, Claudia Street, Portal — Criminal damage to property, 2nd degree, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Tommy Lee Faircloth, 43, North Street W., Vidalia — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jason Miles Grant, 51, Maple Drive — Wanted for LaGrange County.

▲ Shontae Sherae Hagins, 44, Pecan Grove Circle — Bench warrant/misdemeanor, trafficking in cocaine, drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

▲ Christopher Leo Parker, 53, Tami and Sheri Lane (old/currently homeless) — probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Grady Christopher Robinson, 39, Highway 280, Claxton — Public indecency/1st or 2nd conviction, misdemeanor public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, three counts of theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Kristi Leigh Smith, 32, Stewart Hodges Loop, Ludowici — DUI/less safe/alcohol.

▲ Willie Albert Wells, 40, Porter Crossing — Bench warrant/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, expired registration, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, marijuana/possess less than one oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Brooke Emily Birch, 23, S. Main Street — DUI /driving under the influence of alcohol/ concentration is 0.08g or more within 3 hours or more.

▲ David Andrew Cox, 21, Virginia Pine Avenue — Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Antonia Tiera George, 26, Lingo Circle, Oviedo, Fla. — Battery/ family violence/1st offense.

▲ Kenneth Leroy Hayes, 50, Spruce Street — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana/less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Danahsty Nazoria Hills, 19, Cubbedge Street, Savannah — Affray.

▲ Quashanda Deterra Huff, 22, Spotted Fawn Road — Disorderly conduct.

▲ Zoeswanna Kenyotta McGee, 23, South Main Street — Possession of schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to sell.

▲ Jimmy Lamart Nesmith, 37, Ren Kim Road, Sylvania - Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Lauryn Danielle Ogletree, 22, Statesboro Circle Place — Disorderly conduct.

▲ Tiffany Vanbeverhoudt, 26, Courtney Way — Hit-and- run/duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Howard Ray Ward, 71, Valley Road — Simple Battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Andre Delarrian Anderson, 48, Broad Street, Claxton — Parole violation.

▲ Zenas Orlando Moore, 28. Crestview Circle, Union City — DUI/ less safe/alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Georgia Southern University Department of Public Safety

▲ Wendell Pirez Lanier, 41, Pulaski Highway — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Matthew Jamel Key, 17, Lanier Drive Apartments — Theft by taking/ misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

▲ Michael Antonio Andrews, 31, Lanier Drive Apartments — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.





INCIDENTS

▲ VETERANS MEMORIAL PARKWAY/OLD REGISTER ROAD — After conducting a traffic stop, a deputy learned the vehicle’s registration was suspended and there was no insurance on it. When the deputy approached the vehicle, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and requested another unit for a probable cause search of the vehicle. After the search of the vehicle the driver was issued a citation for no insurance the vehicle was towed. The driver had his mother come to the traffic stop where she picked him up. The vehicle was towed.

▲ US 301/COLEY BOYD ROAD — After a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Black Toyota Tundra, he discovered the registered owner was wanted out of LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange PD wanted to place a hold on the driver so he was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail. His vehicle was turned over to his friend from work. LaGrange PD stated they would be coming on 03/31/2022 to pick him up and transport him back to the jail.

▲ POPE ROAD — A man stated that an unknown offender used his identity and hacked into his crypto currency account. Once the account was accessed, the offender withdrew $3,600 from his Shiba Inu crypto account, $1,500 from his Ethereum crypto account and $1500.00 from his Ethereum Classic crypto account. He said the crypto currencies together held a value of $19,588 in crypto currency value. The man said he has reported this incident to Coinbase and an internal investigation is being conducted.

▲ STARLING ROAD — A deputy spoke with a man in the lobby of the sheriff`s office in reference to a civil matter. The man said he hired a man to build a pole barn on his property. The barn was described as a 36x36 wooden pole barn. He said the builder completed the barn except for installing the garage doors. During this process, they entered into another agreement that the builder would build a smaller pole barn on his property as well. The smaller barn (unknown size) was completed except for the sides and doors. Mr. Oliver stated that the builder advised him that the doors were on back order and it would take a while to get them due to the impact of COVID-19. After the cost of the doors increased dramatically during the delay, the two men could not agree on a price for completion of the job. All parties were advised of magistrate court procedures.

▲ BANKS DAIRY ROAD — A deputy spoke to a woman via telephone in reference to a suspicious incident (scam phone call). She said she received a telephone call from 323-639-4814. The suspect on the phone claimed to be from the internal revenue service and advised her that her social security number had been compromised. The suspect continued to state that there was drug trafficking and theft of motor vehicle charges against her. She did not provide the suspect with any personal information. She was advised that this phone call was in fact a scam. She stated that she was going to report it to the social security administration as well.

▲ WILD HOLLY LANE — A man reported that during December 2020, an unknown offender had stolen a firearm from his vehicle. He didn’t report the firearm stolen at the time of incident because he hoped it would "turn up somewhere". He did not know of any suspects but stated that there were a lot of people from Tattnall County that were at his home during the incident times. He said he is unaware if his vehicle was unlocked at the time of the incident, however, the vehicle did not sustain damages during the incident. A serial number was provided for the firearm and it has been entered into GCIC. Due to this incident happening approximately fifteen months ago and the man using the vehicle since that time, the vehicle cannot be processed at this time.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Friday; three calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Friday; 45 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, four first-responder calls and 28 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 24 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call and 21 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Animal Control — One call Sunday.

— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter