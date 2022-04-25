Police report, 4/26/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Richard Wayne Cannady, 27, Mill Court, Rincon — Criminal trespass.

▲ Charity Anne Michelle Harrison, 21, Chance Mobile Home Park — Criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Rudolph Whitfield Boyd, 35, Jones Mill Road — Possession of cocaine, DUI less safe drugs, failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Jeremy Jafet Encarnacion Medina, 19, Georgia Ave. — affray.

▲ Vernon Keith Green, 33, Green St., Vidalia — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Adam Cain Hartley, 22, Central St. — Affray.

▲ Shanyia Kierra McPhaul, 23, Stambuk Lane — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects.

▲ Tormez Malik Murray, 25, Burkhalter Road — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Azortae Karun Sakye Sanders, 22, Fair Road — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Victoria Sky Scott, 23, Lariscy Lane, Sylvania — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Stacy Lee Smith, 48, Hill St. — Aggravated assault, simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence, simple battery, criminal trespass/damage to property.

▲ Robert Willie Taylor, 42, Highway 301 South, Register, — False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Shacavia Frenchelle Wigfall, 23, Johnson St. — Violations of conditions on limited driving permit, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection on windows/windshields, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Corbin Jace Dickerson, 18, Brinson Road, Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Keith Anthony Edwards, 22, Godsels St., Savannah — DUI less safe combination of 1-3, improper stopping on roadway, Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ William Peyton McMillan, 18, Shiloh Drive, Brooklet — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Gabino Orozco-Poblano, 25, Highway 280, Claxton — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, following too closely, improper stopping on roadway, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

▲ Bennie Steven Triplett, 40, Belmont Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely.

▲ Aiden Crawford Warner, 19, Cider Hill Road, Jacksonville, NC — DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless communications device.

▲ Eneecia Ja’Vonne Williams, 20, Joliet St., Aurora, CO — DUI less safe drugs, improper stopping on roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, two charges possession of Schedule I controlled substance.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.





Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two coroner calls, one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 34 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two medical calls Saturday; nine medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups —36 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy