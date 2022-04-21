Police report, 4/21/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Neil Lee Hodges, 34, Old Leefield Road, Brooklet – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Leonardo Matias Morales, 37, Chance Moble Home Park – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Ernest Jack Wright, 27, Packinghouse Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Martin Stuart Tillman, 29, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jimmy Lee Crum, 36, Brampton Ave. – Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ James Ethan Durrence, 18, Brampton Ave. – False statements or writings/conceal facts or fraudulent documents to government, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Earnest Lorenzo Williams, 39, North Main St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, headlight requirements, windshield/window wiper requirements.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Maximillian Elijah Eichelbaum, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Public indecency/first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

▲ Emily Anne Kramb, 20, Cheryl St., Savannah – Eight charges financial transaction card theft, theft by taking/misdemeanor.









INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said someone took her debit card from her wallet while she was getting gas at a convenience store. She said her bank reported a transaction the next day she did not make for $44.30. She notified her bank and they were able to prevent two other charges from going through. An SUV the complainant believes was parked next to her at the convenience store when her wallet was taken could not be seen on video footage from the store.

▲ BROOK RUN DRIVE– Complainant said an unknown person tried to open his back door. He was not able to give a description of the offender.

▲ SOUTH CLAXTON – Deputies were dispatched on reports of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving, they found a Dodge Charger. When the license plate was checked, it returned as stolen from Savannah. At the request of the Savannah Police, the vehicle was towed to a location where they could process it.

▲ PIPPIN PLACE – Complainant said she contracted with a man to build a TV/shelving stand for her. She said she paid him a total of $560 vis CashApp between March 8 and March 21, but has not been able to reach him about building the unit. She said she the man did work for her on two previous occasions, so she trusted him to do the work with the advance payment.

▲ ON THE POND – Complainant said three subjects were fishing in the pond without permission. After a brief investigation, two of the subjects had active warrants for their arrest. They were taken into custody and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A store clerk said an unknown customer passed counterfeit currency. The note was confiscated and the clerk was advised of remedies.

▲ BROOKLET-LEEFIELD ROAD – A Bulloch County inmate on work release was injured at the Brooklet-Leefield Recycling Center. A hydraulic outrigger crushed his foot and he was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

▲ BRITTANY LANE – Complainant said a check for $5,000 was written on one of her checks and cashed. She said her signature was forged.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST – During a traffic stop, the driver was asked if he had any weapons or narcotics. After running his license plate, I had the driver step out if his vehicle so the on-site K9 could conduct a sniff search of the vehicle. When the driver was asked to submit to a search, he immediately out his hand in a pocket. He was told to take his hand out of his pocket and he said he had a handgun and a knife in his right pocket. Two other knives were found in his other pocket. After a search of his vehicle, the driver was taken to the Bulloch County Jail and faces multiple weapons and drug charges.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Monday; 21 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – Four calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Monday; 30 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday; one call Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, three first-responder calls and 34 medical calls Monday; Two coroner calls, two fire calls and 29 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Two accident calls and six medical calls Monday; three medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Monday; four medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 41 calls Monday; 38 calls Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – Four calls Tuesday.

▲ Clayton County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies – Two calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy