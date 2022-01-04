Police report, 4/1/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

BRANNEN POND ROAD – Complainant said a dark in color Mercedes sedan drove by his location and opened fire on him. Upon further investigation, the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

GUS DENMARK LANE – Complainant said she and her husband drank a few beers in their barn and she then fell asleep in a rocking chair in the barn. Soon after, she said she was awakened by a man in all black clothing who shook her and threw her to the ground and tried to drag her out of the barn. She said she picked up a beer bottle, broke it and threatened the man with it. She said the next thing she remembers is waking up with her eye swollen shut and bleeding. The husband said he was getting ready for bed when he received a text from his wife to come to the barn, where he found her with her injured eye. Upon interviewing the complainant, her story changed multiple times and no evidence beyond a broken beer bottle could be found in the barn. The complainant refused to go with EMS to the hospital and could not name a possible offender.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Clerk at a convenience store said a man shoplifted from the store and left. After a short investigation, the subject was located and arrested for public drunkenness. He was also served with a criminal trespass warning.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls March 24-31)

▲ Portal – One fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call; two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Register – Four brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Nevils – Two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Bay – None.

▲ Stilson – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Brooklet – One miscellaneous fire call; two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – None.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two fire calls, one first responder call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday

Other agencies – Seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy