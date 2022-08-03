Police report, 3/8/22

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Max Christian Coyle, 34, homeless — wanted person.

▲ Jeremy Randall Edwards, 35, Old River Road — parole violation.

▲ Martina Shanea Foy, 34, Dorsey Clark Road, Sylvania — DUI/less safe/alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked, three counts of seat belt violation, three counts of child endangerment/misdemeanor.

▲ Roderick Frison, 21, Jackson Williams Road, Garfield — probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Kimberly Jean Gonzalez, 24, Stephens Little Road — failure of drug court/violation of accountability court.

▲ Jacob Kyle Head, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — battery.

▲ Alexandria Marie McMillan, 19, Wilma Street, Savannah — possession of marijuana/less than one ounce, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Corey Maurice Mills, 36, Mikell Street — two counts of probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher Earl Milton, 37, Joe Hodges Road — DUI/less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Leonardo Matias Morales, 37, Chance Mobile Home Park — driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Josabeth Nava, 22, Old Dublin Road, Claxton — affray.

▲ Zachery Ryan Pevey, 31, Robinhood Road — DUI/less safe/alcohol.

▲ Rashawn Timothy Richards, 35, Oliphant Street, Swainsboro — driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Sierra Nicole Stevens, 27, Pioneer Trail, Portal — driving without a license, DUI/less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana/less than one ounce, battery/family violence/first offense.

▲ Dominique Shawn Swope, 29, Hartford Run, Buford — probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Timothy Benjamin Williams, 26, Wildwood Circle Apartments — probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements, no insurance, possession of marijuana/less than one ounce, driving while license suspended or revoked, simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/damage to property/family violence.

▲ Jessica Leticia Yanez Aguilera, 27, Highway 280, Claxton — affray.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Mykera Lakendra Brown, 23, B Street, Augusta — giving false name, address, or birth certificate to law enforcement officers.

▲ Darrien Deion Thomas Buckner, 28, Georgia Avenue — obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Samuel Lee Cook, 39, Clay Road, Austelle — theft by taking/felony.

▲ Mikayla Jimya Dixon, 21, Statesboro Place Apartments — disorderly conduct.

▲ George Antwaran Glover, 39, Pleasant Avenue — DUI/less safe/alcohol.

▲ Jamarc Dwayne Hurd, 20, Chandler Road Apartments — possession of marijuana/less than one ounce, two counts of possession and use of drug—related objects.

▲ Matthew Jerome Jackson, 24, Winoca Drive, Savannah — criminal trespass.

▲ Ludwin Azael Gabriel Lopez, 18, Byrd Road — failure to yield while turning left, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Tytianna Ilexus Sapp, 17, Cone Homes — alcohol possession on public school grounds, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

▲ James Calvin Saxon, 17, Colfax Road — two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of marijuana, two counts of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Domonique Alexis Smith, 22, Statesboro Place Circle Apartments — giving false name, address, or birth certificate to law enforcement officers.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kevin Daniel Brown, 22, King Arthur Road — DUI/less safe/alcohol, improper u—turn, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Deyvis Hernandez, 28, Stacy Road, Millen — driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, following too closely.

▲ Roland James McClaind, 43, Nevils Groveland Road, Pembroke — DUI/less safe/drugs, improper turn, driving while license suspended or revoked, criminal trespass, improper stopping/parking in roadway, possession of marijuana/less than one ounce, DUI/child endangerment/misdemeanor, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Taylor Nicole Neely, 20, Paradise Trail, Guyton — DUI/less safe/alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

▲ William Hewitt Banks, 20, Shore Rush Drive, St. Simons Island — DUI/under 21, headlight requirements.





➤ Georgia Southern Department of Public Safety

▲ Claudia Ravon Furman, 22, Statesboro Place Circle Apartments — driving while license suspended or revoked, bench warrant/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ SCARLETT PLACE — A man said that an unknown offender attempted a wire transfer from his banking account to another bank. He said he did not authorize this transfer attempt and does not know anyone by the name of the recipient. He has contacted his banking institution and the transfer was not processed. The transfer amount attempted was in the amount of $4,200.

▲ EAST HIGHWAY 80 — A woman stated that her ex-boyfriend drove to her residence, got out of his vehicle with a large cement block, proceeded to approach her home and threw the block into the window of her bedroom, landing on her bedroom floor and causing the window to completely shatter. She stated that she watched as he ran back to his vehicle and drove away. She said they had an argument earlier in the day and he kicked her front door in causing damage to the door. She said he had recently moved out of the residence and that they had been fighting and decided to end the relationship. The case is still under investigation.

▲ BARN MOBILE HOME PARK — A deputy took a phone report for a woman who wanted a report done for harassing communications. She said her father will not stop contacting her after she has told him to stop and threatening to call DFCS on her. She said he keeps posting stuff on social media about her and threatening to come get her children from her residence. The deputy advised that she needed to block her father from all sources of communication and she said she already has. The deputy spoke to the father via telephone and he sounded highly intoxicated and the deputy could barely understand what he was saying. He was told the daughter did not want him contacting her anymore and he said that he will not be contacting her but he will be contacting DFCS.

▲ FOSTER WILLIAMS ROAD — A deputy found a 2003 F150 in the ditch on Foster Williams Road, just north of Highway 46. The driver was still on the scene. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI/less safe/alcohol and failure to maintain lane. The offender was transported to the Bulloch County Jail. The pickup truck was towed.

▲ COTTAGE ROW APARTMENTS — A deputy assisted SPD in locating a male who had broken into a residence. The subject entered a female's bedroom and stood over her until she woke up. The subject was located and after an investigation, he was arrested without incident.

▲ US 301 NORTH — A deputy responded to the Enmarket on US 301 North in reference to a possible intoxicated driver, called in by a concerned citizen. The offender was evaluated for DUI and arrested. The offender was transported to the Bulloch County Jail without incident and his vehicle was towed for storage.

▲ TAVERN LANE — A deputy responded to a Tavern Lane residence in reference to criminal trespass. The victim stated that the offender came to her residence and left a video message on her doorbell camera regarding a previous dispute over the offender's dogs that was handled by Animal Control. The victim let the deputy watch the video, and in the video, the offender stated she was planning to come over every night to let the victim know that she had put her dogs in the house. The victim requested the offender be served with a criminal trespass warning. The deputy made contact with the offender, next door at her residence, and served her with criminal trespass for leaving the message on the doorbell camera.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — A deputy responded to a location in reference to a criminal trespass. Upon arrival,the deputy spoke with the complainant about the incident. She stated that they saw a black male wearing a blue shirt on the security camera take ten dollars off the countertop. She stated that the black male was one of their customers but she did not know the name of the offender. She stated that if the sheriff`s office could identify the individual she would like him served criminal trespass. At the time of the report the deputy could not identify the black male on security cameras and advised the complainant of remedies.

▲ BEN GRADY COLLINS ROAD — A deputy met with a woman at the incident location in reference to someone taking her extension cord and leaf blower the night before. She said that she left them there because she was going to blow leaves in the morning. She said the Black & Decker leaf blower was worth $180 and the 100-foot orange extension cord was worth $65. She said she has no idea who it could have been but is pretty sure it was a small, white, four-door car with black fins on the trunk. She was able to provide a serial number for the leaf blower, which will be added to GCIC as stolen. The woman said she wants the offenders prosecuted if located. Due to the lack of information available, the case is currently inactive.

▲ SOUTH WYNN ROAD — A deputy was dispatched to a residence for a physical altercation between two females and EMS was dispatched for one female who had a busted nose and was bleeding from the face. While deputies were speaking to both females, EMS arrived on scene and evaluated both females. They both refused EMS treatment and then were both placed under arrest and transported to the Bulloch County Jail with no further incidents.

▲ BROOK RUN DRIVE — A deputy met with a woman at the incident location in reference to her front windshield being shot twice with a BB gun. Upon arrival, the deputy observed two marks on the windshield that looked as if it was created with a BB gun. She stated that she parked her car the night before at 6 p.m. and said when she parked it there was no marks on the windshield. She stated that she would like a report done for documentation purposes. The way the vehicle was positioned, the BB pellets had to come from the neighbors' property. There is currently an ongoing dispute between these two neighbors from past incidents. Deputies went next door and spoke with the homeowner. He stated that his children do have BB guns but he always keeps an eye on them while they are using them. The children and the parents were counseled about this incident and he said that he is not going to let his kids use the BB guns anymore.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 12 calls Friday, 22 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — Four calls Friday, five calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — Two calls Friday, 12 calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — One call Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday, 6 calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Friday, 37 calls Saturday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday, one call Saturday..

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one first-responder call and 14 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two medical calls Friday, one accident call and two medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday, five medical calls Saturday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang—ups — 48 calls Friday, 47 calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday, one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911— Two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Saturday.





— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter