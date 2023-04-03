Police report, 3/4/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Mark Henry Brant, 63, Braddy St., Yemassee, SC — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Brian Allen France, 40, Highway 46, Register — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Angelique Frost, 39, Highway 301 South — Reckless conduct.

▲ Cohen Bryan Horton, 17, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher Charles Jones, 39, Story Road, Sylvania — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Gabriel Mark Turner, 32, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, bench warrant/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ William Christopher Cone, 53, Old River Road North — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jose Alejandro Ninche, 41, Fair Road — DUI less safe combination 1-3, driving on wrong side of roadway, suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, lighted headlights/other lights required.





INCIDENTS

▲ BILLY MIKELL ROAD — Complainant said an unknown offender stole an air compressor and a toolbox filled with his tools out of his truck.

▲ BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD/AYCOCK ROAD — Complainant said a juvenile threatened to hit his vehicle with his skateboard.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 33 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Nine calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 39 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 29 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One fire call and four medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 64 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Thursday.





—compiled by Jim Healy