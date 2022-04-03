Police report, 3/4/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Calvin Dale Duke, 34, Lagoon Road – criminal trespass, loitering or prowling.

Robert Jeff Goethe, 49, Groveland Road, Pembroke – Battery family violence-1st offense, willful interference with emergency medical professional/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, battery against a person 65 or older.

Timothy Landon Hollingsworth, 28, terroristic threats and acts, possession and use of drug-related objects.

Kenneth Kirk Keel, 42, Holloway Lane, Register – criminal damage to property/first degree, simple battery.

Crystal Deonne Love, 33, Barrington Road, Pooler – possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

James Clinton Osborne, 45, Henry Futch Road, Nevils – possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Michael Thomas Padgett, 43, Ash Branch Road, Pembroke – theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Josie Elise Smith, 34, Highway 82, Waynesville – DUI/less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Statesboro Police Department

Yourlanda Levette Everett, 45, Parrish Apartments – probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Vanessa Nikedra Nicole Kelly, 23, Jones Avenue Apartments – battery/family violence/1st offense.

Caitlyn Margaret Knight, 24, Vista Circle – Failure to maintain lane, DUI/alcohol/concentration 0.8g 3 hours or more.

Erica Alexandria Reese, 28, Miller Street Extension – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Kayla Olivia Taylor, 19, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Camryn Lynette Williams, Rucker Lane Apartments – possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana/less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.

Mitchell Cline Worley, 19, Cherokee Valley Road, Ringgold – DUI/under the age of 21, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BAYTREE LANE – A deputy was dispatched to a call in reference to an unruly juvenile.

HIGHWAY 80/POPLAR SPRINGS CHURCH ROAD/COUNTY DUMP – A deputy responded to a report of an abandoned semi. The vehicle appeared to be broken down and was towed. It was determined the truck was stolen and the owner later paid the towing fee and was to pick the truck up the next day.

TIMBERLAND ROAD – A deputy responded to a call about a civil matter. A woman claimed her former boyfriend had purchased two weapons sometime last year, served on the womanand after they broke up, she requested one of the weapons, a Glock 34 9mm, be given to her as her name was on the paper work for the gun. The former boyfriend said she had signed the paper work for the gun because did not want to wait for the background check to come back, but he said he had paid for the gun. The woman provided the necessary for the firearm and the gun was returned to her. The man then said he didn’t want her on his property again and wanted a criminal trespass warning served. The deputy served the warning.

HIGHWAY 46 – A deputy met with a woman in regards to a domestic incident. She said her father had struck her and her sister. Deputies met with the other parties at the residence, and due to conflicting accounts, the woman was advised of the magistrate court process.

Bulloch County Fire Departments

Portal – 1 medical response call.

Register – 2 brush/grass fires.

Nevils – 1 misc. fire call, 2 brush/grass fires.

Bay – 1 brush/grass fire.

Stilson – 1 fire alarm call, 1 brush/grass fire.

Brooklet – 2 brush/grass fires.

Leefield – 2 brush/grass fires.

Clito – 1 misc. fire call, 2 brush/grass fires.



