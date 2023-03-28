Police report, 3/29/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

▲ LANIER DRIVE — While on patrol, deputy observed a black Dodge Charger make a turn onto Lanier Drive and cross into the center lane. The same vehicle then traveled over the right line and into the grass before correcting again. When the vehicle crossed the line again, deputy initiated a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the driver, her blood shot eyes were very noticeable. The driver denied having anything to drink. A state trooper was requested to the scene to check the driver for impairment. She was found to be DUI and placed under arrest by the GSP.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A deputy said he observed a vehicle speed out of a parking lot and nearly lose control. The vehicle continued down Lanier Drive and pulled into a housing complex when deputy initiated the traffic stop. The vehicle hit the curb twice before coming to a stop. The driver said he was arguing with his wife and was on his way home. He said he had one drink before driving and the deputy requested a Georgia State Trooper to determine if he was DUI. After the driver was determined to be DUI, a leafy substance was found in a mason jar believed to be marijuana and a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. The crystal substance was field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine. The Driver was arrested.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said he brought his vehicle to a repair shop in Brooklet in November 2022 for repair work estimated to cost $2,000. He said when the vehicle was returned to him, it was in a worse state — showing codes and missing wire, among other damages with a repair cost of $5,000. Complainant was advised of procedures and possible remedies in Magistrate Court.

▲ LANCELOT COURT — Complainant said he was relaxing at home when one of his roommates struck him in the head with his fist. He said he left the house, but the roommate kept harassing him via phone. He said he didn't report the incident because he hoped to talk it out with his roommate. He said he wanted a report for documentation.

▲ PINE INN ROAD/HIGHWAY 46 — Complainant said an unknown offender stole batteries from his semi-truck.

▲ OLD HAPPY ROAD/HIGHWAY 46 — A silver SUV was checked speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver said he was in a hurry to make it home because his daughter was upset her pet had died.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 23 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — Three calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — Two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Three calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 24 calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, three fire calls, two first responder calls and 27 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Monday.





—compiled by Jim Healy