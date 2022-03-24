Police report, 3/25/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Paul Asher Whipple Keen, 28, Mission Bay Circle, Rockledge, Fla. – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, simple battery/family violence, two charges criminal trespass damage to property.

Chelsea Shekinah Robinson, 27, Black Church Road, Brooklet – Theft by deception/felony.

Samore Jadon White, 20, Ogeechee Road, Savannah – Two charges aggravated assault, nine charge criminal damage to property/first degree.

Statesboro Police Department

Nicholas Traevon Mincey, 23, Highway 255, Millen – Aggravated assault/family violence knife, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jonitavius Omarr Mosley, 31, Pound Drive – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Portal Police Department

Delores Renne Miles, 35, North Grady St., Portal – Theft by shoplifting.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jose Antonio Bautista, 23, Cypress Lake Road – DUI concentration is .08 G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license.

INCIDENTS

TRANQUIL BRIDGE LANE – Complainant said an unknown offender withdrew $1,950 from his bank account and transferred it to a Green Dot online account. A second attempt was made to withdraw the same amount from the complainant’s account, but that attempt was not processed. The banking institution is conducting an investigation and the report is part of the investigation.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Lawn equipment was stolen from the complainant’s shed behind his residence. The offender is unknown, at this time.

MITCHELL RIGDON ROAD – Complainant said a man was fishing on his property without permission. He said the man left before police got there. He was advised to call police if the man returned.

PULASKI HIGHWAY – Arriving at the scene of a vehicle stuck in a ditch, the driver was not present. He later returned and was arrested for DUI.

OLD MILL RIGGS ROAD – Complainant said an unknown offender linked her debit card to a Cash App account and withdrew multiple transactions from her account. She said she has disputed the charges with her bank and the report will be part of the investigation.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said that a Generac generator, model RS 5500, was stolen from his business. The complainant said he didn’t know when the theft occurred. He said he saw the back fence was cut, which caused him to search the property of any missing items. The generator was the only item taken. There is surveillance cameras at the property, but video was not able to be obtained. At this time, the offender is unknown.

WOMACK ROAD EAST – Complainant said she believes her brother’s identity has been stolen. Complainant, who lives in Atlanta, has power of attorney for her brother and she said she received a letter from a collection agency saying her brother owed money to a particular company he has never had contact with. She said the collection agency advised her to file a police report and they would investigate. The brother said his sister takes care of all his bills and finances.

SOUTH MAIN ST. – During regular patrol, a white Honda Civic changed lanes into the right lane, and did not signal. The driver was also observed holding his cellphone in front of his face. During a traffic stop, the offender was arrested and charged with driving as a habitual violator, DUI, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when changing lanes and a hands free law violation. The driver also had an active felony warrant out of Emanuel County for criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls March 17-24)

▲ Portal – One fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Register – One fire alarm; one brush/grass fire call; one accident with injury.

▲ Nevils – None.

▲ Bay – One fire alarm.

▲ Stilson – None.

▲ Brooklet – One fire alarm.

▲ Leefield – One brush/grass fire call.

▲ Clito – One brush/grass fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Tuesday; 21 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 31 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one first responder call, one fire call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical Calls Tuesday; nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 54 calls Tuesday; 44 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy