Police report, 3/23/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BUIE CIRCLE – Complainant said he wants his ex-girlfriend to be removed from his residence. He was advised of legal remedies.

SIMONS ROAD – Complainant said a possible contractor was dumping tires at the Simons Road Recycling Center. Upon speaking with the offender, he said he brought two new tires and saved on the added expense he was going to be charged by the tire shop for disposing of the tires by bringing them to the recycling center.

GATEWAY BLVD. – Sheriff’s Office was called to a manufacturing facility where contraband was recovered inside a bathroom. The contraband was packaged in an evidence bag and taken as evidence.

BAY TREE LANE – Complainant said he caught a man on his property riding a four-wheeler. He said he told the man to leave and not return. The offender will receive a criminal trespass complaint if he does return.

RICKY MALLARD ROAD – Complainant said someone stole a game camera from his property. About 10 gallons of gas was siphoned from his truck, as well. The camera had been placed to video his truck due to previous thefts of gas.

ANSLEY COURT – Complainant said he ordered checks from his bank in 2021 and never received them. He said he recently received a letter from a debt collector saying he had an overdue account with a particular company he had never used. He said a check from his Bank was used and he believes it may be from his missing checks. His bank said he would not be responsible for the check.

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – A man came in to document an incident where he encountered an ex-girlfriend. He said as he was pulling into a convenience store, he noticed his ex-girlfriend, who had taken out a temporary protection order against him, in the store. He said he did not go into the store. He said he then drove to a parking lot where he encountered some friends and began talking with them. He said he saw his ex-girlfriend drive through the lot. He wanted to document the incident to affirm he had no contact with her.

HIGHWAY 119 NORTH – Complainants said they are receiving numerous unwanted texts and phone calls from a friend. One victim showed where she had recently received 70 missed calls and texts from the offender. The offender denied making the calls or sending the texts, but the records showed the calls were from his phone. He was served a criminal trespass warning and told to stop his actions.

PONDEROSA ROAD – Complainant said someone stole his vehicle while he was away working in Savannah. He showed a bill of sale for a blue 1982 GMC 3500. However, the bill of sale showed no vehicle identification number or tag number. A report was made for documentation.

REGISTER – Four entering auto complaints were made on March 19-20 in Register on Old Schoolhouse Road and Cypress Lake Road. In one incident, a man was seen at a vehicle and cursed at the complainant as he was seen near a vehicle. Complainant said her mother’s purse, containing her driver’s license, was missing. In the other incidents, all complainants said their unlocked vehicles were ransacked, but did not notice anything missing.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 15 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One first responder call and 22 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – 10 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Four calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy