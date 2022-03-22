Police report, 3/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Paula Marie Churchill, 48, Nancy Hendrix Homes, Claxton — Financial transaction credit card fraud.

▲ Joshua Cole Cook, 18, M&M Lane, Brooklet — Terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Bert Anderson Deal, 31, Jay Bird Spring Road, Chauncey — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, DUI less safe drugs, headlight requirements, driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.

▲ Bradley Seth Edenfield, 29, Stevens Crossing Road, Midville — Financial transaction card fraud.

▲ James Stephen Mattie, 49, Grady Johnson Lot 1 — Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Marvin Mincey, 31, Whitaker St., Metter — Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ Jerrel Parrish, 72, Jessica Lane — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jasmine Yesina Perez, 22, Scotch Pine Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Cody Andrews Rawlings, 34, Golf Club Road — Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of amphetamine, tag/registration requirements.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Thomas Gerald Carr, 42, East Hunt Highway, Queen Creek, Ariz. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Breyana Michelle Saunders, 18, East Hampton Drive — Theft by deception/misdemeanor.

▲ Danny Deonta Spells, 31, Peaceful Lane, Portal — Criminal trespass.

▲ Willie Wilson, 54, Bryant St. — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Alvoy Mosley, 28, Miller St. Extension — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Billy Jean Howard, 49, Lentel Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Taylor Holmes Neary, 34, Drew Road, Alpharetta — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ James Cordell Owens, 21, Olde Towne Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, aggressive driving.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Cameron O’Mari Everett, 17, College Lane — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, three charges simple battery, criminal trespass, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Sunday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Friday; one accident call, two first responder calls and 27 medical calls Saturday; 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call and six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday.

▲ Frontier Communications — One call Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



