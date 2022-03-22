Police report, 3/22/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Paula Marie Churchill, 48, Nancy Hendrix Homes, Claxton — Financial transaction credit card fraud.
▲ Joshua Cole Cook, 18, M&M Lane, Brooklet — Terroristic threats and acts.
▲ Bert Anderson Deal, 31, Jay Bird Spring Road, Chauncey — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, DUI less safe drugs, headlight requirements, driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.
▲ Bradley Seth Edenfield, 29, Stevens Crossing Road, Midville — Financial transaction card fraud.
▲ James Stephen Mattie, 49, Grady Johnson Lot 1 — Criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine.
▲ Marvin Mincey, 31, Whitaker St., Metter — Theft by conversion/felony.
▲ Jerrel Parrish, 72, Jessica Lane — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Jasmine Yesina Perez, 22, Scotch Pine Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol.
▲ Cody Andrews Rawlings, 34, Golf Club Road — Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of amphetamine, tag/registration requirements.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Thomas Gerald Carr, 42, East Hunt Highway, Queen Creek, Ariz. — Criminal trespass.
▲ Breyana Michelle Saunders, 18, East Hampton Drive — Theft by deception/misdemeanor.
▲ Danny Deonta Spells, 31, Peaceful Lane, Portal — Criminal trespass.
▲ Willie Wilson, 54, Bryant St. — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
➤ Portal Police Department
▲ Alvoy Mosley, 28, Miller St. Extension — Simple battery/family violence.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Billy Jean Howard, 49, Lentel Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Taylor Holmes Neary, 34, Drew Road, Alpharetta — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
▲ James Cordell Owens, 21, Olde Towne Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, aggressive driving.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Cameron O’Mari Everett, 17, College Lane — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, three charges simple battery, criminal trespass, failure to maintain lane.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Sunday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 22 calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Sunday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
▲ Portal Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; One call Sunday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one first-responder call and 20 medical calls Friday; one accident call, two first responder calls and 27 medical calls Saturday; 24 medical calls Sunday.
▲ Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.
▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call and six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and five medical calls Sunday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.
▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday.
▲ Screven County 911 — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.
▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday.
▲ Frontier Communications — One call Friday.
— compiled by Jim Healy